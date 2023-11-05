Shark Tank India 3: Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta is the new shark in town; 'My investment will be in personal capacity'

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has been included in the judging panel of ‘Shark Tank India 3’. Earlier, new sharks were introduced for the upcoming season, including OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal and Inshort’s Azar Iqbal.

On Saturday, Ms Gupta shared the exciting news and posted a photo with her partner the shark. In her message she said, ‘From founding one company to building another and investing in many other companies that are shaping the future of India, I have a deep appreciation of entrepreneurship and a strong desire to support those Who are progressing in our country. , This weekend at Shark Tank India is dedicated to that passion. I am incredibly excited to learn, collaborate and be a part of the innovative entrepreneurial spirit.

Established a company. Build another one. And investing in many others that are building the India of tomorrow. Love everything about entrepreneurship and want to do everything I can to cheer on the people who are building this country. This weekend on Shark Tank India is about… pic.twitter.com/XoZLeAt1rm -Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) 4 November 2023

#sharkrevealed ✓🥁Drums and Trumpets🎺✓ Introducing the new shark Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!#SharkTankIndia Season 3 will stream on Sony Liv this January#SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/kAcM7Rt6cx – Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) 4 November 2023

During his appearance on Shark Tank India 3, he clearly stated that all his investments will be made purely in his personal capacity.

Thanks for everyone’s love for Shark Tank. To clarify, my investment will be in a personal capacity only. ❤️ Keep coming! -Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) 4 November 2023

It is noteworthy that Ms. Gupta took up the role of Managing Director and CEO at Edelweiss Mutual Fund in February 2017. Additionally, she is a renowned author and has been recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Young Global Leader.

On her LinkedIn profile, she describes herself as an ‘Asset Management Professional’, leading teams and building successful enterprises.

‘Shark Tank’ is a reality television series where startups pitch their ideas to experienced business veterans for investment. The first season of ‘Shark Tank India’ premiered in December 2021, followed by its second season in January 2023.

Source: in.mashable.com