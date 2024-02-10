Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta's bold move goes viral as he rejects startup praised by PM Modi

The third season of Shark Tank India got off to a heartwarming start as the judges received heart-touching letters from their loved ones, setting an emotional backdrop for the episode. In between pitches, Post Room made headlines by supporting the revival of physical writing through its campaigns and products. With a humble request of Rs 36 lakh for a 4% stake, the founders poured their hearts out, shared their vision and received support from notable personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appreciated their contribution to nation building and Inspired the youth. ,

While most of the judges agreed with the pitch, Aman Gupta and Piyush Bansal remained skeptical. Aman questioned the feasibility of the business citing its traditional approach, while Piyush sought clarity on the service offered and revenue model. Advising a shift towards a stationery brand, he respectfully opted out, Vinita Singh supported Piyush’s view.

Despite initial skepticism, Ritesh Agarwal and Vineeta Singh raised offers, with Ritesh eventually sealing the deal for Rs 36 lakh in exchange for a 6% stake, with a provision to reduce the stake to 5% if revenue targets were met.

The third season welcomed new judges, including industry stalwarts like Deepinder Goyal of Zomato, Azhar Iqbal of InShorts, Ritesh Aggarwal of Oyo Rooms, Radhika Gupta of Edelweiss MF, Varun Dua of ACKO and Ronnie Screwvala of Upgrade, who Add diverse perspectives to the panel. , With a range of industry experts, the show promises new insights into entrepreneurship and investing.

Shark Tank India continues to be a platform where dreams come true and innovations are celebrated. Each episode captures the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship, inspiring viewers to pursue their dreams. With a mix of heartfelt moments, strategic interactions and valuable feedback, the show stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs across the country, reaffirming its impact in shaping the country’s entrepreneurial landscape.

