Shark SOS: Initiative to revive Europe's predator population

Sharks are quietly struggling to survive in Europe’s seas. We meet researchers and volunteers working to change attitudes and protect marine life.

At the foot of Vesuvius on the west coast of Italy lies the Bay of Naples, famous for the beauty of its surroundings and the richness of marine life.

A few years ago, Italian journalist and marine researcher Eleonora de Sabata, following a tip from local divers, discovered a true living treasure in one of the underwater reefs of the bay.

Shark eggs, also known as mermaid’s purses, are the cradle of life for some of the dozens of shark species that live in the Mediterranean Sea. But sharks are silently struggling for survival in their own habitat.

Nursehound sharks live in the crevices of Europe’s underwater rocks; A species that is harmless to humans and important to the marine ecosystem. Each can be identified by its unique pattern of spots.

Eleonora gives each shark an individual name. But their observations show that the local shark population is declining rather than increasing.

“When we started this survey, you could find hundreds of egg cases in this area. Now, ten years later, there are only dozens of cases,” Eleonora de Sabata told Ocean.

“Sadly, this is something that is happening everywhere in the Mediterranean. It’s not that there are people who are actively catching sharks, but they get caught in nets and hooks that are meant for other species. And then we change their environment a lot. They need peace, they need places where baby sharks can rest and take shelter and find food – and we changed every coastal area So they’re not doing very well.”

Need for cultural and culinary change in perceptions

Since the 1970s, shark populations in the North Tyrrhenian Sea have declined by 99%. Yet, this crisis often goes unnoticed.

Livorno Aquarium participates in the EU-funded project Life European Sharks, which aims to educate Europeans of all ages about sharks and their close relatives, the rays. Many believe that the fearful image of sharks may hinder their conservation efforts.

“These animals need to change from the negative perception created by cinema to a more sustainable, environmentally focused image that reflects their important ecological role in the environment,” said Giovanni Raimondi, scientific coordinator of the Aquario di Livorno.

Cultural change should also extend to culinary choices. Sharks in European waters are often caught by accident and are considered a low-value fish. However, bycatch can be sold in areas such as Livorno, where eating shark meat is a tradition.

Eleonora de Sabata, who leads the LIFE European shark project, works with fishermen to ensure that safety measures are respected and at least the small sharks are released alive.

Many restaurant owners are sympathetic. Sustainably caught local fish can substitute for shark meat, even in traditional dishes like Cacciucco, the famous Livorno fish stew.

“Our aim is to use a variety of fish, deliberately avoiding sharks, so as to support the reproduction of the species,” reveals Deborah Corsi, one of the many chefs involved in this European project.

Shark-free caciucco is just as delicious – a small but meaningful step towards preserving European shark populations. There is still a long journey left to achieve this goal.

“Reversing the decline in shark numbers in the Mediterranean is complex because the only solution would be to stop fishing – and this is impossible for several reasons,” said Eleonora de Sabata.

“So our approach is to focus on the human element and try to change the perspective of sharks from being dangerous to endangered. Each of us can really do something concrete to help sharks recover.”

It’s a challenging task, but there’s good reason to be hopeful that working together can make things better.

How citizen science is helping save angelsharks

Fuerteventura, one of the Canary Islands, isn’t just a hotspot for beachgoers and scuba divers; It is one of the last strongholds of an amazing species that used to be common on European coasts: the angelshark.

They look a lot like rays and live in shallow water, making them very common as incidental catches while traveling downstream.

“They are now classified as a critically endangered species, so it’s as bad as it could be for a species to disappear,” said Eva Meyers, co-founder and co-lead of the Angel Shark Project. “

“But the good news is that now that we’re paying more attention to them again, they’re starting to show up again in many places, which is very exciting. We’ve set up a citizen science reporting map so all divers can “When they go out in the water, if they see angel sharks, they can let us know.”

Eva Meyers leads the Angel Shark Project, a joint effort of European research groups to study and protect these species. A large part of their work relies on ‘citizen science’ reporting every encounter with angel sharks.

“We can say if we have ever seen an angel shark at this dive site, at this depth. This is how he was behaving. It was a male, a female, the temperature of the water… it was a herd intelligence. Like the information, and we can help,” said Volker Berg, owner of Deep Blue Diving.

“They’re telling us more about the habitat, they’re telling us about the threats,” Eva Meyers told Ocean. “They’re really taking care of the sharks in their areas. They’re guardian angels.”

We joined the Angel Shark Project team to explore one of the local habitats of this species. Study of such sites may reveal ways to revive their populations in the northeastern Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea.

Working with the team is Felipe Ravina Olivares, a Canarian marine scientist turned professional underwater videographer. His documentaries are a rallying cry to protect the environment and the archipelago’s unique marine life, including the angelshark.

“Here in the Canary Islands, since we have no nets on the bottom, angelsharks have managed to survive and we have a stable population. We see them all year round, from babies to adults, and it’s really Amazing. I’m very proud of it, and my mission is to spread awareness of the importance of angelsharks. We need to protect them because they are a unique treasure in the world.”

The team tags any sharks they find to better understand their habitat and migration paths. Thanks to data collected by both professional and citizen scientists, officials are able to protect these sharks from incidental fishing and other threats.

“I’m very hopeful. New protected areas have been established in various places that are certainly going to help. So I’m confident that we’re going in the right direction with some very difficult challenges ahead of us.” However,” Eva Meyers concluded.

Life in our oceans depends on a whole range of biodiversity, from plankton to apex predators. Sharks must be saved to keep the ocean healthy.

