The 10th Sharjah International Film Festival showcases the best filmmaking for and about children and youth.

Advertisement

The Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth was lit for the 10th edition, featuring three world premieres as well as regional premieres of 43 films.

Sheikha Jawahar bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, director of the festival with 37 countries represented, told Euronews why the festival is unique.

“We’re not looking at it as a promotion for the red carpet, you know, the lights and, you know, action and superstars going on,” she explained.

“It’s mostly about inspiration, education, teaching those kids how to be in the film industry, how to transition from screenwriters to directors and actors.”

This year’s opening film was an animation called Zoo from director Tariq Al-Rimawi, and the subject matter couldn’t be more relevant. It is the story of a young boy set against the backdrop of the conflict in the Palestinian territories.

“From my perspective, animation and film in general are not just for entertainment. It is also to convey a message of love, peace and hope, especially to children who live in a certain area, especially Gaza and Palestine,” says Al-Rimawi.

The festival organizers agreed that they should not focus on themes. “They [children] Ask a lot of questions, so the movies they watch should answer these questions… We don’t give it much importance anymore because if we do, they will watch it somewhere else,” said Sheikha Al Qasimi. .

The festival highlights the world’s cultures and provides audiences with an understanding of how these cultures, religions and backgrounds live together. Emphasis is being laid on encouraging local

UAE filmmakers will contribute and make films for the youth. Additionally, attendees are invited to learn a variety of professional skills in a series of expert-led workshops, from exploring the art of storytelling to special effects makeup classes, all within the confines of the week-long festival. Let’s go.

Source