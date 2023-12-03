Sharjah celebrates UAE's 52nd Federation Day

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, December 03, 2023–(Business Wire)–The 52nd Union Day celebrations concluded in Sharjah, which lasted 12 days, with wide participation from all sections of society including government entities, private sector institutions, Emiratis, international residents and visitors to the emirate. .

More than 200 activities organized by the Sharjah National Day Celebration Committee took place in the cities of Sharjah, Mleiha, Dibba Al Hosn, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Al Bateh, Al Mudam, Al Dhaid and Al Hamriyah. Celebrations were also held in cultural and tourist areas such as Al Dhaid Fort, Al Hamriyah, Mleiha, heritage villages of Kalba. Other locations include Wadi Al Hilo, National Park in Sharjah, Al Hosn Island Canal, Khorfakkan Amphitheater, Kalba Lake and Al Bateh Public Park.

HE Khaled Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebration Committee, said: “Sharjah’s activities to celebrate the 52nd Federation Day were focused on combining pride with the culture and heritage of Emirati society and its national identity for over 52 years. Over time, the UAE has prioritized growth, development and vision for the future, making it a leading regional and global model in caring for human development, tolerance and co-existence, and a better future for present and future generations. is working tirelessly to create a sustainable future, thanks to the wise vision of our leadership.”

“The activities to celebrate Union Day come from the true belief of each of us in the greatness that our beloved country has given us since the Declaration of our Union by the Founding Fathers to our wise leadership, which always shapes the future and which Exceeds expectations

This year’s celebrations were characterized by a variety of events and activities around nine areas in Sharjah, focused on showcasing the achievements, history and heritage of the UAE, and included popular marches, heritage and cultural displays and shows. The wide range included reflects that. The identity of the Emirati and Arab society, the importance of maintaining a sustainable lifestyle, educational workshops for children and adults, exhibitions of productive families, and much more.

