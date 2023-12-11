Shari Redstone is reportedly in talks to sell Skydance to Paramount parent

Last Updated: December 10, 2023 8:28 pm ET

First Published: December 10, 2023 6:49 pm ET

Media tycoon Shari Redstone is in talks to sell controlling interest in Paramount parent National Amusements to media and entertainment company Skydance, Puck and reported on Sunday.

Shares of Paramount Global Inc. rose 13% on Friday after Deadline reported Skydance and private-equity firm Redbird Capital were putting pressure on National Amusements, which owns a 77% stake in Paramount.

According…

Media tycoon Shari Redstone is in talks to sell controlling interest in Paramount parent National Amusements to media and entertainment company Skydance, Puck and reported on Sunday.

Shares of Paramount Global Inc. rose 13% on Friday after Deadline reported Skydance and private-equity firm Redbird Capital were putting pressure on National Amusements, which owns a 77% stake in Paramount.

According to the Times, Redstone – daughter of late Paramount CEO Sumner Redstone – has held talks with Skydance in recent weeks, though the Times said it was unclear whether a deal would be reached.

Skydance, led by David Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, is one of Hollywood’s top independent studios, and has produced such Paramount blockbusters as “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” . Redbird is a financial supporter of Skydance.

The sale would be a major turnaround for Redstone, which fought a bitter battle for control of the company in 2016, and which later led the attempted merger of CBS Corp and Viacom that led to the creation of the current Paramount Global.

Deadline had reported that Skydance would be more interested in Paramount’s IP and movie studios, and may consider selling its TV properties, including CBS.

According to the Times, Redstone also discussed a deal with Amazon AMZN, Apple AAPL and Netflix NFLX earlier this year.

The deal could signal the beginning of a major change across the entire media industry, as traditional TV companies struggle to make money in the streaming age. Comcast Corp. CMCSA, which owns NBCUniversal, is looking to expand, while Warner Bros. Discovery WBD could be a potential seller. Disney Disney CEO Bob Iger recently floated the idea of ​​selling ABC, but soon withdrew it.

Paramount Global’s shares in PARA are up about 40% in the last month, but are at roughly the same level year to date.

Source: www.marketwatch.com