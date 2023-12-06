ShareTrip partners with tripad, a new AI-generated assistant provider

By integrating TripAdvisor’s innovative features, ShareTrip aims to set new standards in customer service within the travel industry

New York, NY / AccessWire / December 7, 2023 / ShareTrip, Bangladesh’s first and leading online travel aggregator, is thrilled to announce an unprecedented partnership with TripAdvisor, a new marketplace for travel add-ons powered by AI. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize the travel experience for Sharetrip customers by integrating innovative add-ons. Options, from TripAdd’s curated selection of sellers, in their platform. With this partnership, ShareTrip users will be able to benefit and enjoy various convenient features as chosen based on their preferences.

With over 20,000 different products and services across 18 categories, TripAdd offers personalized and top-performing add-on options. The AI ​​capabilities of the platform enable dynamic bundling, creating customized offers based on flight data, passenger details and product availability. MD Nafeez Choudhary, Senior Manager, Marketing, ShareTrip said: “ShareTrip is dedicated to innovation, constantly looking for ways to simplify the customer journey. This collaboration with TripAdvisor brings cutting-edge features like Travel e-SIM, SmartDelay and Flight Compensation to our audience, with everything available seamlessly through a single app. I am thrilled with the increased convenience and value this partnership brings to our customers.” Tanveer Ahmed, MD, Project Manager, ShareTrip, said, “I am excited to share the launch of TripEd, a blend of innovation and customer focus. This achievement represents a remarkable progression in our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions.” For our customers. Special thanks to the dedicated technical teams of both TripAdd and ShareTrip for making this milestone a reality.”

ShareTrip users will now have access to travel e-SIM services, providing them seamless connectivity during their international travels. Additionally, the partnership introduces SmartDelay, a service designed to reduce the inconvenience of flight delays of more than 2 hours. In the event of qualifying delays, passengers receive a LoungeKey™ voucher, which provides access to a network of over 1300 airport lounges worldwide. This special benefit ensures that Sharetrip customers can relax while waiting for their delayed flights. Similarly, ShareTrip customers now have the power to exercise their rights in the event of flight cancellation, delay or overbooking. The partnership with TripAdvisor entitles passengers to claim compensation of up to €600, while compensation of up to €1,250 for baggage problems (destruction, loss, damage, delay) and additional expenses incurred due to flight disruption. Compensation of up to €5,400 is available. Finally, keeping passengers informed is a top priority, and with flight alerts, ShareTrip ensures that passengers receive timely notifications via email and SMS. The tracking feature is activated 24 hours before the flight departure time, providing real-time updates and enhancing the overall travel experience.

“We launched the integration in early October, and with the support of our highly detailed engineering team and ShareTrip’s fantastic product and technology teams, we finalized the integration in less than two months,” said Yoann Boulli, TripAdvisor head of sales. he said. “It has been an impressive journey so far, however, the most beautiful part now begins to improve the product provided to ShareTrip customers while increasing their ancillary revenue. We are thrilled that this will be a long-term This is the beginning of a partnership.”

This collaboration underlines ShareTrip’s commitment to provide an enhanced and stress-free travel experience to its users ahead of the holiday season. Additional features including Travel e-SIM, SmartDelay, Flight Compensation and Flight Alerts ensure that Sharetrip customers can travel with ease and confidence during this festive, but stressful period. The partnership between ShareTrip and TripAdd is a significant step forward in the travel industry, promising enhanced services and greater convenience for ShareTrip customers.

