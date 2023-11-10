Stocks opened higher on Friday, a day after a jump in bond yields and a more hawkish tone from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell helped snap the longest winning streak in two years for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.5%, or more than 150 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) and the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Still in focus was Powell’s message on Friday, who described the Fed’s policy stance as “restrictive” but stressed that a rate hike is still on the table as the inflation outlook remains unclear.

“If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so,” Powell said in a speech before the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

Other Fed officials have suggested this week that they believe the central bank needs to impose more tightening. On Friday, Laurie Logan of the Dallas Fed, Raphael Bostic of Atlanta and Mary Daly of San Francisco are all set to speak.

Meanwhile, bond yields fell after rising on Thursday afternoon. The benchmark 10-year yield (^TNX) dropped below 4.6%.

Wall Street will also get a fresh look at consumer sentiment on Friday with the release of the University of Michigan index.

Commodities oil rose for a second consecutive session after falling to a three-month low on concerns about global consumption. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) were near $77 a barrel, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) were trading above $80.

Source: finance.yahoo.com