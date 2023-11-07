Shares of Walmart, Uber hit multiyear highs leading S&P 500’s longest winning streak since 2021

Top Line

The stock market rally extended further on Tuesday, with the major stock indexes registering another new 2023 milestone, as bullish sentiments again dominated Wall Street.

Stocks are on the rise, erasing most of the losses from July to October. getty images

important facts

The S&P 500 (up 0.3%) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (up 0.2% Tuesday) posted gains for the seventh consecutive day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (up 0.9%) rose for the eighth consecutive session. This is the S&P and Nasdaq’s longest winning streak since November 2002 and the Dow’s longest winning streak since July. Several notable stocks closed at their highest share price in more than a year on Tuesday, including Walmart, which reached an all-time high of $166, and DraftKings and Uber, which hit their highest levels since 2021. reached. The long stretch in the green reverses the losses of a three-month-long selloff that ran from August to October that sent the S&P into a 10% correction, fueled by optimism about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction and a strong pullback in corporate earnings. The form had a positive impact on emotions.

important quotes

“When the narrative changes, the market reaction is often swift and brutal,” Jason Draho, head of Americas asset allocation at UBS Global Wealth Management, told clients in a note to clients on Monday.

tangent line

Bitcoin is also enjoying a surge amid a new wave of investor optimism. The world’s largest digital asset has surged nearly 25% over the past three weeks, and is trading above $35,000 for the first time since last May.

main background

All three major US stock indexes recorded their best calendar weeks of 2023 last week. The broad rally, which saw nearly 95% of S&P components gain, came after a number of developments that suggested the end of the Fed’s interest rate hike policy is near, including central bank chief Jerome Powell’s rare claim on Wednesday That he is seeing significant “progress”. The Fed’s war against inflation and a jobs report on Friday showed the labor market has cooled enough to slow the economy, while keeping unemployment within the normal historical range. Lower interest rates will likely be a boon for stocks as it will reduce profits associated with higher borrowing costs. Yields on 10-year US government bonds, which historically move in the opposite direction to stocks, have fallen from 5% to below 4.6% over the past two weeks.

