Shares of US regional banks rise after Bill Gross says they have bottomed out

Jamie Dimon interview: Expert reaction to big moments

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon sat down with Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi for an exclusive interview on Wednesday, November 1. Dimon shared his views on the Federal Reserve, interest rate decisions, inflation and the state of the economy. other subjects. Yahoo Finance spoke to experts and analysts from across the industry to get their reactions to this exclusive interview. Here are some of the highlights. Fed Decision (00:00:04) Regarding the Fed’s interest rate decision, Dimon said, “I think it’s kind of right for them to pause here, but I hope that doesn’t happen. That’s a possibility.” That inflation is just a little stickier than people think.” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, agreed with Dimon’s comments. “The Fed did the right thing by raising rates very aggressively into early 2022, and I think they did a good job of slowing the economy,” Zandi said. Wells Fargo Managing Director Mike Mayo discusses the impact of higher interest rates on JPMorgan Chase. Mayo explained, “On the offense side, JPMorgan still benefits from high interest rates. And on the defense side, Jamie Dimon showed healthy paranoia. He showed why he’s primarily a concern.” Geopolitical Risk (00:01:11) Dimon discussed the impact of global conflicts. He said, “You have 600,000 casualties… I like the fact that the Biden administration and leaders are saying, ‘We need to take care of this. This is for America.’ Because if we don’t fix this, the world may not be completely safe for freedom and democracy as we know it for another 100 years.” Ian Bremmer, Founder and Chairman of Eurasia Group, provided his views on the USD and geopolitical risk. Bremer explained, “Jamie knows better than anyone that the dollar’s role in the global economy is the same as it was 25 years ago, but it’s really America’s strength and flexibility that makes it easier to make really bad decisions… like that.” In ways that will make other countries much less attractive for investment.” Consumer Spending (00:02:07) Dimon was positive on the state of the consumer. The CEO of JPMorgan Chase said, “Consumers are in pretty good shape. They have low unemployment… the equity in their homes is at an all-time record… so they’re in really, really good shape.” Former President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Esther George, discussed Dimon’s comments on consumer spending and the labor market. “Dimon cited some of the factors behind this consumer movement … and I think you can’t underestimate what’s happening with our financial situation right now,” George said. AI (00:02:51) Regarding AI and the CHIPS Act, Dimon said, “We had to create a CHIPS Act. I think we need to create some of those here for our safety and security.” Sultan Meghji, a Duke professor and venture capitalist, provided his thoughts on Dimon’s comments regarding AI. “He is fundamentally right and we are seeing it in the market. We are seeing significant productivity improvements in the last 3-6 months, and it is really different from anything we have seen,” Meghji said. Video Highlights: 00:00:04 – JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on the Fed’s decision 00:00:21 – Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi 00:00:45 – Wells Fargo Managing Director Mike Mayo 00:01: 11 – Dimon on geopolitical risks 00:01:36 – Ian Bremmer, founder and chairman of Eurasia Group 00:02:07 – Dimon on consumer spending 00:02:32 – Esther George, former chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City 00:00: 02:51 – Demon AI at 00:03:06 – Sultan Meghji, Duke Professor and Venture Capitalist Wells Fargo Mike Mayo Disclosure – 0.5% of any class held by JPMorgan Chase & Co. 