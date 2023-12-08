Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) rose despite market challenges.

The share price of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) has declined by 1.02 from the previous closing price of 5.88. Nevertheless, the company’s share price has seen a rise of 0.51% in the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported on 2023-11-01 that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Deborah Ginsburg – General Counsel, Vice President and Secretary Doug Boquard – Chief Executive Officer Robert Foley – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Laws – Raymond James Sarah Barcomb – BTIG Rick Shen – JP Morgan Eren Ciganovich – Citi Operator Good morning, and welcome to the TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

Is it worth investing in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) now?

Compared to its average ratio and 36-month beta value of 2.05. Analysts have a mixed opinion on this stock, with 3 analysts rating it a “Buy”, 0 as “Overweight”, 4 as “Hold” and 0 as “Sell”.

The average price point estimated by analysts for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) is $6.75, which is $0.81 higher than the current market price. The public float for TRTX is 61.73M, and currently, short sellers own a proportion of 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume of TRTX on Dec 08, 2023 was 421.89K shares.

TRTX Market Performance

TRTX stock has seen a rise of 0.51% over the week, a rise of 6.83% over the past month, and a decline of -21.01% over the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility level for the last 30 days is 3.61% for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The simple moving average over the past 20 days for TRTX’s stock is 2.63%, with a variation of -13.27%. Simple moving average of the last 200 days.

TRTX is trading 0.56% above the 50-day moving average

After the market decline, which brought TRTX to its lowest price for the last 52-week period, the company was unable to make a comeback, now settling with a loss of -35.63% for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97% as the shares moved +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. As opposed to the last 50 days, the stock is currently trading down -8.76%.

Over the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX increased by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the 200-day period by -33.41% compared to the 20-day moving average, which closed at $5.80. Furthermore, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. saw a reversal of -12.52% in one year, with a trend of cutting losses ahead.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

The current profitability levels for the company are as follows:

Current Operating Margin for +28.76

+89.99 for gross margin

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is -19.97. The total capital return value has been determined at 1.65, while the invested capital return managed to reach -1.36. Equity return is now at -7.23, versus asset return at -1.74.

Based on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX), the company’s capital structure generated a total of 314.71 points on debt to equity, while the total debt to equity stands at 75.89. The total debt on the property is 75.03, with a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 217.78. Finally, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is 52.51.

When we go ahead and look at the enterprise value for sale, we see a ratio of 10.99, with the company’s debt enterprise value pegged at 0.94. The Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 and the Total Assets Turnover is 0.06.

conclusion

Simply put, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “Buy” and some as a “Hold”. It is important to note that the stock is currently trading at a considerable distance from its 50-day moving average and 52-week high.

Source: www.bing.com