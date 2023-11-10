Shares of online education company 2U closed down 57% on Friday, falling below $1 for most of the day after a problematic forecast and signs that some universities were ending their contracts.

2U, which helps companies offer digital programs to students, reported a net loss of $47.4 million in the third quarter. Its adjusted loss per share was 15 cents, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, a 13 percent loss larger than analysts were expecting. For the full year, 2U said it now expects revenue of $965 million to $990 million, down from its prior guidance of $985 to $990 million.

“These results did not meet our expectations, given weak demand in our coding boot camps and softening enrollment in some of our higher-priced degree programs,” CEO Christopher Posek said at the start of an analysts call Thursday. “We also know we need to strengthen our balance sheet and we are working diligently on this.”

The big concern with the forecast is that it includes the revenue that will be paid to the company for eliminating the use of its programs. For example, 2U said the University of Southern California is paying $40 million to end ties.

“We thank USC for their role in helping us build our company,” Posek said on the call. “But ultimately, the programs we agreed to exit no longer align with our platform strategy.”

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their rating on the stock from “overweight” to “neutral” and described 2U’s actions as a “fire sale to stay afloat.”

Analysts wrote that the company’s earnings report showed that it is heavily dependent on one-time payments from universities and that its “core degree business is deteriorating”. The company also laid off 12% of its workforce during the quarter and the company has a worrying debt load, with long-term debt of about $880 million.

Kantar analysts wrote that 2U’s path to profitability was built on the idea that greater degrees on the platform would lead to “meaningful profits”.

2U did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Shares of 2U debuted on the Nasdaq in 2014. The stock peaked at more than $98 per share in May 2018, giving the company a market cap of more than $5 billion. By Friday its valuation had fallen to $77 million.

If a stock on Nasdaq trades below $1 for 30 consecutive days, the exchange may initiate the delisting process. Some companies undergo reverse stock splits to raise the share price above $1, although this does not solve their financial problems.

Scooter company Bird was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in September after failing to keep its market cap above $15 million for 30 consecutive days. This was after a 1-for-25 reverse split to get the stock over $1. Office-sharing company WeWork filed for bankruptcy this week after announcing a 1-for-40 reverse split in August aimed at trying to preserve its NYSE listing.

2U shares fell 57% to $1.03 cents at market close on Friday.

