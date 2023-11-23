* Rupee unchanged after C.Bank keeps rates on hold * Ringgit, rupee lag on top * US dollar eases by Roshni Nair Nov 23 (Reuters) – Most Asian currencies and stocks were steady in thin holiday trade on Thursday , the Philippine peso and China’s yuan rose as investors rejected expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve after data showed the labor market was still tight. The peso and yuan rose 0.4% each by 0749 GMT. The Malaysian ringgit and Thailand’s baht declined 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. The dollar index fell 0.2% at 0801 GMT and Treasury yields bounced back from early declines after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. The dollar has been on a three-week stretch of weakness – helping Southeast Asian currencies regain some lost ground – as economic data pointed to a slowing US economy and evidence of deflation. As expected, the Indonesian rupiah was largely stable after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged, despite renewed volatility that has seen the currency decline more than 2% this month. Bank Indonesia (BI) unexpectedly raised rates last month to stem the currency’s slide and boost investor confidence. “The rupee stability issue, though still present, is arguably not as pressing as in October as recent developments have likely given BI some relief,” analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. Even if risks re-emerge, analysts said, the BI could take action on Dec. 21 after the Federal Reserve meeting on Dec. 12. Separately, the Indonesian central bank is eyeing investments from foreign institutional investors through the inaugural auction of new securities. The US dollar, called SVBI, and its Islamic finance version SUVBI. The first such auction took place on Tuesday, when BI sold $236.5 million worth of new securities, surpassing its target of $200 million. Meanwhile, the Taiwan dollar traded largely flat, snapping a 7-day winning streak on Wednesday, while political uncertainty remains over January’s presidential election. Southeast Asian stocks were largely mixed in trading, with shares in Thailand and Singapore falling 0.4% and 0.3% respectively, while shares in China rose 0.6%. In Argentina, stocks continued last session’s rise after Javier Meili’s victory in the presidential election over the weekend. Markets in the US and Japan were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Highlights: ** Singapore Core inflation hits 3.3% y-y in October – ** Oil demand growth in China poised to slow to about 4% in first half of 2024 – Analysts Asia Stock Indices and Currencies Country FX RIC FX at 0812 GMT FX Index FX Stock Stock Daily % YTD % Daily YTD % % Japan +0.21 -12.1 0.29 30.08 4 China India -0.01 -0.73 -0.01 9.42 Indonesia +0.13 +0.10 1.34 2.18 a Malaysia -0.11 -5.98 -0.15 -2.80 Philippines +0.42 +0.51 -0.11 -4.88 ness South Korea Singapore +0.13 -0.01 -0.19 -4.38 E Taiwan +0.16 -2.65 -0.09 22.33 Thailand -0.30 -1.96 -0.47 -15.65 (Reporting by Roshni Nair in Bengaluru)

