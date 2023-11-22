Shares continue to rise during Thanksgiving holiday, Nvidia falls after earnings

Oil prices fall due to delay in OPEC meeting

Oil futures fell on Wednesday after OPEC postponed its upcoming meeting, but recovered in the afternoon. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures slipped less than 1% to close above $77 a barrel.

Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports:

OPEC+, the world’s biggest oil producer cartel led by Saudi Arabia, has announced it will move its upcoming meeting from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, increasing uncertainty over the group’s plans for additional output cuts.

“They [OPEC] “They like to build consensus before they see each other,” Ed Hirsch, a senior fellow at the University of Houston, told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday morning.

The announced delay may be a sign that member states are not in agreement about their next steps.

“I think it means they’re having a hard time getting everyone to agree on the notion of more cuts across the board,” Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA Research, told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday regarding the delay.

Saudi Arabia, which has imposed unilateral cuts of one million barrels per day until the end of the year, is reportedly pressuring smaller OPEC+ members to take a bigger share of the cuts.

This year’s cuts are aimed at constraining global supply and keeping oil prices in check, which are about 20% below the average price prevailing in 2022.

“We see some scope for the group to make deeper cuts, but we would expect Saudi Arabia to seek additional barrels from other members to share the burden of adjustment,” wrote Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital. ” This week in a note.

Market fundamentals could also contribute to uncertainty among OPEC+ members after a bearish oil market outlook was presented to the group this week. Materials from a top financial dealer reviewed by Reuters showed that the recent November selloff was driven by bearish sentiment among oil producers and airlines.

“In case of softening of demand, increasing the price may further reduce the demand, resulting in [in] Regardless of the low price,” said Hirsch of the University of Houston.

Source: finance.yahoo.com