Shares continue to rise after big rise in Fed rates: Market bullish

(Bloomberg) — Stock and bond markets remained steady after last week’s blockbuster rally, with traders still hopeful that the U.S. and European central banks could start cutting interest rates as soon as next year.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index paused after recent gains and U.S. futures were up about 0.2%. Asian markets rose first, with South Korea’s Kospi closing more than 5% higher after regulators banned short selling. The dollar declined for the fourth consecutive day. Crude oil futures rose more than 1.5% after Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed they would stick with supply curbs until the end of the year.

Global equity markets are looking firm after recent US data pointed to a softening of the economy, leading traders to expect rates to be cut by June. Ten-year Treasury yields, the benchmark rate for the global cost of capital, edged higher on Monday, having eased in recent weeks from a 16-year high touched last month.

“A better-than-expected U.S. earnings season and a peak in interest rates are pointing to a year-end rally,” said Leonardo Pellandini, equity strategist at Bank Julius Baer in Zurich.

Read more: BlackRock’s Boivin says higher rates still a threat to stock rally

More insight into how policymakers view the trajectory of inflation could come later in the week with speeches from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

“Another reason for investors to be more optimistic is that the Fed has probably raised rates, but no one should be too discouraged,” Vasu Menon, managing director of investment strategy at OCBC Bank Singapore, said on Bloomberg Television. “If the economy proves more resilient, if inflation proves more stubborn, bond yields could rise once again.”

According to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, the market surge last week was more of a bearish market rally than the beginning of a sustained surge, especially in light of the disappointing earnings outlook and weak macro data.

Among individual stock market movers, Ryanair Holdings Plc jumped nearly 7% after announcing its first regular dividend. Tesla Inc rose in pre-market trading after Reuters reported the company will produce a new, more affordable electric car model in Germany.

Major events of this week:

Eurozone services PMI, Monday

Australia interest rate decision, Tuesday

China business data, Tuesday

US trade balance, Tuesday

Dallas Fed President Laurie Logan speaks Tuesday

Germany CPI, Wednesday

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, speaks on Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on Thursday

US consumer confidence, Friday

UK Industrial Production, GDP, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% at 10:58 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed.

MSCI Asia Pacific index rose 2%

MSCI emerging markets index rose 2.1%

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.2%

Euro rose 0.2% to $1.0749

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 149.65 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2769 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2416

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $35,185.08

Ether rose 1.4% to $1,896.38

bond

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.59%

Germany’s 10-year yield rose six basis points to 2.70%

UK 10-year yield rose five basis points to 4.34%

Goods

Brent crude rose 1.6% to $86.26 per barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $ 1,987.50 an ounce

