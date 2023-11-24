Shares closed with gains for the fourth consecutive week

US stocks closed mixed on Friday in thin trading following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up about 0.3%, or more than 100 points, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) flatlined. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lagged behind, falling about 0.1%.

All three major indexes closed with gains for the fourth consecutive trading week, making November the best month for the Dow since October 2022. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are on track for their best months since July 2022.

Bond yields on the 10-year Treasury note (^TNX) rose nearly 6 basis points to near 4.48%.

As Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season, retailers outperformed the broader market. The S&P Retail Sector (XRT) closed the week up about 0.6% led by gains from companies like Home Depot (HD) and Best Buy (BBY).

Big box chains like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) also closed higher, despite warnings that consumers are spending cautiously. Retailers are going earlier and longer on holiday promotions as shoppers become pickier.

Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN) ended a short holiday trading session as the company prepares to air NFL Black Friday games for the first time to attract more viewers, entice holiday shoppers and attract higher-paying advertisers. Has been.

The discord in OPEC+ kept crude prices under pressure after the group of oil-producing countries said it would hold its next meeting online. The meeting to discuss output was delayed due to a dispute between Saudi Arabia and African members over quotas, Bloomberg reported.

Brent crude futures (BZ=F) were trading slightly above $81 a barrel, after falling 1.3% in the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell about 1.5% to about $76 a barrel after the Thanksgiving break.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock closed down nearly 2% after Reuters reported the company has postponed the launch in China of an AI chip designed to comply with US export restrictions. In its earnings this week, Nvidia noted that new US sanctions will impact its results.

The cryptocurrency saw a big surge in the session with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trading above $38,000 at one point – its highest level since May 2022. Shares of crypto broker Coinbase (COIN) also rose higher on the news, closing at around $6. ,

Tesla (TSLA), another prominent ticker on the Yahoo Finance homepage, climbed about 0.5% higher after CEO Elon Musk Said It’s “crazy” how a strike that started at seven repair shops has started to spread across the country of Sweden, with postal workers now refusing to deliver goods to Tesla offices.

The strike comes after United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fenn aimed to target the next Tesla.

