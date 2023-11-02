ShareRing has been certified as a trusted digital identity service provider in the UK

[PRESS RELEASE – Melbourne, Australia, November 1st, 2023]

ShareRing, a true self-sovereign digital identity blockchain Australian company, proudly announces its achievement as one of the first companies in the industry to be accredited under the “Digital Identities and Attributes Trust Framework” (DIATF) in the United Kingdom. Is. This achievement marks a significant advancement in ShareRing’s technology and reaffirms the company’s commitment to reusable digital identity authentication in a secure and private environment.

By achieving the accreditation, ShareRing can now offer its digital identity solution for digital ID authentication, in addition to ID verification for land registry purposes in the UK.

ShareRing’s digital identity technology provides an end-to-end solution for businesses to prove the identity of their customers across many different industries, whether it’s financial KYC and customer due diligence (CDD), age and ID verification, venue and guest management, Or be it for corporate identity. management. Businesses will manage their digital identity needs through a web-based platform, while their customers will create and control their reusable digital IDs through the Identify Me app, where they have full sovereignty over their personal information.

The DIATF is overseen by UK government officials and is a comprehensive framework for establishing a trusted and secure digital identity ecosystem. It defines strong standards, principles and requirements that accredited companies like ShareRing must meet to guarantee the integrity, privacy and reliability of user data while reducing the risk of identity fraud and cyber threats.

“Digital identity is key to removing friction from our everyday lives and significantly improving operational efficiency across all businesses,” said Tim Bos, founder of ShareRing. “The UK is a leader in digital ID regulation, and with recognition, ShareRing can confidently partner with the public and private sectors in Australia and the UK.”

ShareRing’s self-sovereign identity solution is built with blockchain technology (Tendermint POS and Cosmos SDK) and establishes a tamper-proof ecosystem for businesses and individuals. Unlike traditional identity systems vulnerable to breaches and fraud, ShareRing’s solution ensures that personal data is verified and remains under the user’s control, shared with third parties only when necessary and with explicit consent. Over the past year, ShareRing has partnered with a number of private sector businesses in Australia and overseas, replacing traditional KYC and customer authentication processes with reusable digital identities. ShareRing will continue to establish partnerships with Australian and UK investment funds, nightlife and F&B venues and hotels to help improve operational processes and reduce costs, as well as protect these businesses from identity fraud.

About ShareRing (AUS)

ShareRing, founded in 2019, is a blockchain technology company in the digital identity industry. Our mission is to remove friction from traditional business operations and personalized user digital experiences through the use of verified digital IDs. By creating a truly self-sovereign environment, our solution significantly reduces business risks associated with cyber threats and protects individuals from misuse of their personal information. ShareRing is accredited under the UK’s Digital Identity Trust framework to provide digital ID services.

