Shareholders will likely hold off on increasing Scicom (MSC) Berhad’s (KLSE:SCICOM) CEO compensation for now.

key insights

Sycom (MSC) Berhad’s annual general meeting to be held on 30 November

CEO Leo Arinayakam’s total compensation includes a salary of RM1.22m

Total salary is 412% higher than industry average

Over the last three years, Sycom (MSC) Berhad’s EPS grew 14% and over the last three years, total shareholder returns were 43%.

performance on SCICOM (MSc) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) has been very good and CEO Leo Arinayakam has done a good job of taking the company in the right direction. As shareholders head into the upcoming AGM on November 30, their focus will probably not be on CEO compensation, but on the steps management is taking to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be wary of paying CEOs excessively.

See our latest analysis for Sycom (MSC) Berhad

How does the total compensation for Leo Ariyanayakam compare to other companies in the industry?

According to our data, Sycom (MSC) Berhad has a market capitalization of RM384m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation of RM1.6m until June 2023. This is a significant decrease of 12% compared to the previous year. Notably, a salary of RM1.22m forms a large portion of the total compensation paid to the CEO.

When comparing similar-sized companies with market capitalization less than RM938m in the Malaysia professional services industry, we found that the average total CEO compensation was RM316k. This shows that Leo Ariyanayakam is paid above average for the industry. Additionally, Leo Ariyanayakam also holds RM100m worth of Scicom (MSC) Berhad stock directly under his name, which tells us that he has a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Ratio (2023) Salary RM1.2m RM1.7m 75% Other RM404k RM162k 25% total compensation RM1.6m RM1.8m 100%

At the industry level, about 86% of total compensation is salary and 14% is other remuneration. Sycom (MSC) Berhad pays a modest share of remuneration by way of salary compared to the wider industry. If salary is the dominant component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a high fixed proportion of total compensation, regardless of performance.

ceo compensation

A look at Sycom (MSC) Berhad’s growth figures

Sycom (MSC) Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow 14% per year over the last three years. Its revenue saw a decline of 7.4% compared to the previous year.

This shows that the company has improved recently and is good news for shareholders. It is always a difficult situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Looking ahead, you may want to check out this free visual report analyst forecast For the future earnings of the company..

Has Sycom (MSC) Berhad been a good investment?

Most shareholders will probably be pleased with Sycom (MSC) Berhad delivering a total return of 43% over three years. This strong performance may mean that some shareholders would not mind if the CEO were paid more than usual for a company of his size.

To finish…

Given that the company has performed well, only a few shareholders, if any, may have questions about CEO pay at the upcoming AGM. However, there may be some objections from shareholders to any decision to increase CEO pay, as CEOs are already paid above the industry average.

CEO compensation can have a broad impact on performance, but it is just one element. We did our research and saw 2 warning signs for Sycom (MSC) Berhad Investors should consider moving forward.

Absolutely, You may find a great investment by looking at different sets of stocks. So take a look at this Free List of interesting companies.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source