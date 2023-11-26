Shareholders will enjoy a repeat of Gas Malaysia Berhad’s (KLSE:GASMSIA) recent surge in returns.

If you’re looking for a multi-bagger, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, we would like to see a proven return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is growing, and secondly, it is expanding Base of capital employed. Simply put, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are constantly reinvesting their earnings at a higher rate of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some big changes in Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) returns on capital, so let’s take a look.

Understanding Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don’t know, ROCE is a measure of a company’s annual pre-tax profit (its return) relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate Gas Malaysia Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.34 = RM531m ÷ (RM3.2b – RM1.6b) (Based on last twelve months till June 2023),

Thus, Gas Malaysia Berhad’s ROCE is 34%. That’s a fantastic return, and what’s more, it’s also higher than the average 8.0% earned by companies in the same industry.

See our latest analysis for Gas Malaysia Berhad

ROCE

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gas Malaysia Berhad compares to its past returns on capital, but the past can only tell you so much. If you’d like, you can see the forecasts from the analysts covering Gas Malaysia Berhad here Free.

ROCE trend

Gas Malaysia Berhad’s ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has increased by 95% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns on the same capital and this is evidence that the efficiency of the company is improving. In this respect the company is performing well and it is worth checking out what the management team has planned for its long-term growth prospects.

On a side note, Gas Malaysia Berhad’s current liabilities are still 51% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term lenders) are funding a large part of the business, so just be aware that this may introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we would like to see this reduced as it would mean less risk taking liability.

What can we learn from Gas Malaysia Berhad’s ROCE

In summary, we are pleased to see that Gas Malaysia Berhad has been able to increase efficiency and earn a higher rate of return on the same amount of capital. And with those holding the stock up a respectable 51% over the past five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of this, we think it is worth paying further attention to this stock because if Gas Malaysia Berhad can maintain these trends, it could have a bright future.

One final note, you should learn about 2 warning signs We have seen with Gas Malaysia Berhad (including 1 which should not be ignored).

High returns are a key component to strong performance, so check out our Free List of stocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source