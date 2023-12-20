ShareChat faces big valuation cut in new funding. techcrunch

ShareChat is in the final stages of discussions to secure about $50 million in new funding, according to two sources familiar with the matter, which would bring the startup’s valuation to just under $1.5 billion.

Existing backers including Temasek and Tencent are among investors in advanced stages of talks to invest in the new round, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is private. ShareChat has had discussions with several potential new investors this year, but many have declined the opportunity due to expectations of a high valuation relative to the startup’s current low revenues, according to one of the potential investors associated with the startup. .

The terms of the negotiations, which are still ongoing so may be subject to little change, currently value ShareChat at less than $1.5 billion, a sharp decline from the $4.9 billion valuation at which ShareChat last year, the sources said. Funding was raised in the beginning.

A round one could be finalized by the end of the year. ShareChat, which claims to have more than 400 million users but less than 40 million per sensor tower, said the valuation figures were “grossly inaccurate”. Temasek declined to comment citing its policy.

The loss-making Bengaluru-headquartered startup – which operates a social network and counts X, Snap and Tiger Global among its backers – has raised more than $1.4 billion so far, according to venture intelligence platform Tracxon.

ShareChat’s failed bet on the Indian short-video sector amid the TikTok ban has forced a search for funding and prompted markdowns. (In late 2020 and early 2021, X explored buying ShareChat in a $2 billion deal, as TechCrunch previously exclusively reported.)

ShareChat, which launched short-video app Moj in mid-2020, doubled down on the category by acquiring MX TakaTak, a video app from Times Internet’s portfolio, for more than $600 million; However industry analysts say YouTube and Instagram have made up for TikTok’s shortcomings as creators have moved to those larger platforms.

Eight-year-old ShareChat, whose two co-founders left earlier this year to launch a new startup, has been struggling to find ways to grow its revenue and reduce expenses. It has attempted several initiatives, including a fantasy sports app and a live audio chat service. But its revenue for the fiscal year that ended in March was below $65 million. It plans to reduce its workforce by 15% to 20%, or 200-300 people, in the coming weeks, according to another person familiar with the matter. This will be the third layoff from the startup in a year.

Many investors have been writing down the value of their stakes in startups globally amid a prolonged slowdown in the economy, which has also brought down the valuations of almost every public tech firm. Prosus recently reduced Byju’s valuation from $22 billion to less than $3 billion by early 2022. Over the past few years, Byju’s has raised more than $5 billion through equity and debt.

Source: techcrunch.com