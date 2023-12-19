share the road - Business News

If you’ve taken a city bike or electric scooter to get around, used a ride-hailing app, ridden public transportation, or even walked on the open road, you’ve experienced “shared mobility.” Shared mobility maximizes the limited space on city streets by making our modes of commuting more efficient, right-sized, on-demand and—you guessed it—shared.

Sharing our roads is a practice we have forgotten for almost a century. Today, about 30 percent of the land area in American cities is devoted to roads, parking, and other automobile infrastructure.

But car-centric mobility has come at a heavy price. As vehicles began to dominate our roads, cars destroyed our common experiences and our common places. Although about 92 percent of American households own at least one car, it is an expensive investment: about $12,000 per year. Even worse is the human toll: 46,000 people died on American roads in 2021.

It has not always been like this. City streets were once shared spaces for walking, biking, transit, and occasionally the automobile. In the 20th century, Americans protested automotive dominance of their roadways and demanded safer roads. He had reason to: In Fighting Traffic, Peter Norton observed that before the car, pedestrians ruled the streets – crossing them at will, using them as places to play and gather.

Photograph from the 1906 film “A Trip Down Market Street” of San Francisco, California. Image credit: Prelinger Archives & Library of Congress.

Today, shared mobility aims to recreate that reality.

Shared mobility offers to reallocate the road geometry. A single car lane can carry only 1,600 people per hour; A two-way bike lane can carry 7,500 and a transit lane can carry 25,000 people in the same square footage. 9,000 people can pass each other in an hour on the footpath. Each shared car removes 15 private automobiles from the road. One parking space can support charging stations for 8 shared bikes. Shared mobility frees up space for residents to take a bicycle, scooter or bus – practical options, given that most trips made in cities are less than three miles.

Image credit: National Association of City Transportation Officials

Benjamin de la Peña, CEO of Shared Use Mobility Center, emphasizes the need to find the right device for the right trip. To go a few blocks or a quarter mile, “you can walk,” he says. “If it’s longer than that, or you’re a little tired or you’re a little older, but you can still balance, you can use bikes and scooters. Or, for even longer journeys you can use public transport. “Rather than assuming that one full-time vehicle is useful for everything, all of these options should be available.”

American cities can learn from the global South, where “abundant and frequent transportation options are provided in a decentralized manner,” de la Peña says. This “popular transport” includes rickshaws, jitneys, tuk-tuks and matatus – fleets of two-, three- and four-wheelers that ferry passengers to their destinations.

Ideally, shared mobility is also electrified. Electrifying private cars has received a lot of attention as a climate solution, but electrifying shared-ride vehicles could reduce nearly three times as much carbon. In 2021, shared bike and scooter trips that replaced car trips offset approximately 54 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions. And it’s cost-effective: $1 million spent on a charging network for 120 EVs can electrify 650 shared bikes and scooters. That’s why advocates argue that funds from bipartisan infrastructure legislation should go to electrifying shared mobility.

Most importantly, shared mobility should be abundant. “For the person waiting for the bus, it doesn’t matter whether it’s an electric or a diesel bus, if it only comes once an hour,” de la Peña says.

Electrified or not, shared mobility is on the rise. By 2030, consumer spending on shared mobility could reach $1 trillion globally. Uber alone is investing in a peer-to-peer car-sharing system in the US, a fleet of electric rickshaws in Delhi and bus-on-demand in Cairo.

“We have created a world, especially in rich countries, that is very car-centric,” says Shin-Pei Tse, global head of cities and sustainability at Uber. “The future necessarily needs to be much more people-centric, much more multimodal and much more compact…. People need a basket of mobility options to choose from and know that if they have to leave their car at home, they can easily get around the city.

Tse described shared mobility as a solution for cities where public transportation does not provide adequate options. “Shared mobility can be agile; It uses pre-existing infrastructure and fills in the gaps around the edges of the entire system. Ride-hailing can serve as a kind of mobility insurance: “They miss the bus. They know they can ride the hail, even if it’s late at night.”

In the United States, mobility options are particularly relevant as transit agencies reduce service amid declining ridership and a growing financial crisis amid the pandemic. Work and commute patterns have changed dramatically since 2020, attracting fewer people to central business districts. This makes transit’s fixed structures with reliance on farebox revenues poorly suited to current mobility demands.

But not all methods of shared mobility are equal. Although ride-hailing reduces the need for parking, it increases congestion in cities as drivers travel more than 40 percent of their miles without passengers. Ride-hailing may also discourage some people from walking, biking and taking transit.

Even more dystopian are driverless vehicles. San Francisco is one of the first cities in the country to test autonomous vehicles. In August, the California Public Utilities Commission voted to allow Waymo and Cruise unlimited expansion of their AV fleets in San Francisco. By August, about 550 robotaxis were roaming the city streets.

A study by Missy Cummings at George Mason University shows that AVs are less safe than human drivers. In fact, robotaxis are four to eight times more likely to be involved in non-fatal accidents than human-driven cars. Incident reports in San Francisco catalog stalled cars blocking buses and bike lanes, failing to give way to pedestrians, driving into oncoming traffic, or interfering with fire trucks and other emergency responders. The most disturbing incident was a hit-and-run with a human driver who hit a woman in a crosswalk, sending her into the path of a Cruze, which ran over her and stopped at her foot. . As a result the company’s vehicles were suspended from the streets of San Francisco and California and the cars were pulled from the roads nationwide by the end of October.

Michael Smith, a member of the direct-action group Safe Streets Rebel, says: “AVs are a step in the wrong direction.” With 20 pedestrian deaths every day in 2022, he believes the solution is not more cars, but fewer of them. Smith describes the rollout of robotaxis in San Francisco. “Suddenly, all these robot cars started appearing. …It’s not like anyone voted for him or there was any public discussion about him.” Several Safe Street Rebel members witnessed robotaxis being disabled at intersections. To indicate that a car was stopped, they placed traffic cones on the hoods of cars. Thus, he discovered that “conning” these cars rendered them inoperable. To reset the car, a company employee must remove the cone and reboot it. “We thought, ‘Hey, we should really highlight this, and in a funny way, to draw attention to the situation,’” says Smith. It worked: “Conning” quickly became a meme.

A Zoox autonomous vehicle in San Francisco, California. Image Credit: Adobe Stock – Olga

Smith is no Luddite: He studied robotics and has decades of experience developing app-based systems like NextBus and Swiftly in the transportation sector. But Smith is convinced that AV is not ready for the road. Furthermore, AVs contribute to congestion, are inaccessible to wheelchair users, and can eliminate low-wage jobs for drivers, increasing economic inequalities. Accordingly, Smith says that the billions being spent to develop robotaxis could be put to better use by investing in public transportation, walking, and biking.

Ultimately Smith believes that AVs will not replace personal automobiles, they will simply add to driverless automobiles. For now, the Safe Street Rebel conning campaign has helped San Franciscans realize that they can make a difference in their city, even in a city dominated by the tech industry. As Smith says, “Sometimes you just need to go out and do something yourself and make it happen.”

Today, we are at a symbolic crossroads as autonomous vehicles and electric cars promise a new, better “motordom.” In one direction there is the status quo, electrified and robotized. The other features a future that draws inspiration from the past.

Tse hopes cities will build on gains made during the pandemic, with slower and open roads providing an opportunity to “be more inclusive and tackle historical inequalities.” She also sees it as an opportunity to do more to limit GHG emissions and build green roads to combat flooding and heat. “Public rights of way can be very people-centric as well as part of a whole system of climate mitigation.”

As de la Peña says, “The pandemic has exposed all our assumptions about the structure of society and the built environment.” In times of emergency, we needed flexibility. “The more chaotic things get, the more you need to adapt… and that includes using our roads.” He sees great potential in redirecting the trillions of dollars spent on cars to re-imagine mobility as a utility – a utility that is invested in, regulated, and available whenever you need it. When it happens, it is available.

In short, de la Peña says, “the status quo is not working.” The solution is simple: share.

Alison Sant is a partner and co-founder of the urban design practice, Studio for Urban Projects. She is the author of From the grassroots: local efforts to build resilient cities (Island Press, 2022), a book that examines how American cities are mitigating and adapting to climate change while creating greater equity and livability.

