Shaquille O’Neal’s abandoned business plan reveals a new layer of Stephen Curry’s obsession: “A little jerk…”

Is there a way to shoot like Stephen Curry? Apparently one NBA legend has a million dollar idea to make this happen. Shaquille O’Neal has made no secret of wanting some of this Chef Curry Talent. He may have retired from sports but his ambition is still there. He is now an entrepreneur and investor. And he has a pitch for potential investors who want to cash in on the genius of the three-point god.

America’s favorite video today

big diesel Was a monster on the court but had one skill that eluded him. Obviously they put a lot of thought into creating a plan that will appeal to many people.

Shaquille O’Neal’s brilliant startup idea

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Multi-million investor, Shaquille O’Neal stopped by TechCrunch Disrupt to talk about his latest investment in Adsoma, an edtech startup. A student from UC Berkeley contacted him to understand his entrepreneurial side. Silicon Valley should take note. big aristocracy It’s a big idea.

Vanessa Kahkesh asked Shaq, “If you were 18 years old today and starting your first business, what would you create?Of note, at the age of 18, Shaquille O’Neal took notice from the NBA as soon as he suited up for the LSU Tigers. Had things gone differently, O’Neal might have led the NBA in three-pointers.

Get instant notifications of the hottest NBA stories from Google! Click and tap Follow Us blue Star.

Follow us

,I would have been a genius,” he told his young fan. ,Because I have ChatGPT, I have Google, I have some smart people around me at Berkeley. What wouldn’t happen today, I would probably put on a short sleeve, wear a little remote control that will teach you how to shoot like Steph Curry. Like a wristband and it has a little shock that when it hits your thing it teaches you to go that way and go that way. And I will earn a lot of money.

See this story Shaquille O’Neal proposes a major presidential policy to protect his life-saving profession, as protests demand ban

He also demonstrated that he actually needed it by demonstrating his imaginary invention with his own hands. In his entire 19-year NBA career, Shaq has made only one three-pointer out of 22 attempts. Even after retiring, he has not given up on his desire to be like Steph Curry.

His obsession with curry had gotten him into trouble not too long ago. At that point Mama Curry had to silence him.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Shaq aspires to be Stephen Curry

Although he struggled to score from the three-point line during his career, Shaq has had more luck since retirement. During one of his EDM concerts, he described himself as “Black Steph Curry” While throwing a basketball into the crowd. Hilariously, it was the Warriors star’s mother, Sonya, who corrected that headline.

He’s also trying to be like Curry in other ways, like investing in Tiger Woods’s TGL alongside him. This is just the tip of the investing iceberg for Shake, who had good advice for budding entrepreneurs. ,Recruit people who are smarter than you to have conversations. If you know everything, your company won’t work.,

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Shake lives by his own advice. We’ll have to see if he hires someone to build his Steph Curry device. What do you think about his idea?

Providing feedback will help us improve your experience.

Did you enjoy reading? Tell us how likely you are to recommend Essentially a game for your friends!

Source: www.essentiallysports.com