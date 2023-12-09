nft evening

The DeGods NFT collection recently welcomed a new member to its community. The latest addition is none other than former professional basketball player Shaquille O’Neal!

O’Neil is not new to the NFT sphere. In fact, last year he released his own NFT collection on Ethernity. The collection includes five different NFT highlights from his sporting career.

Additionally, O’Neal also released another NFT collection titled “Shake Gives Back” ahead of Christmas 2021. He donated 100% of the proceeds and royalties from the secondary sale of NFTs.

Before releasing his collection, O’Neil purchased two Creature World NFTs.

DeGods is a Solana-based deflationary collection made up of 10,000 virtual deities available on Alpha Art and Magic Eden. Each DeGods NFT displays artistry with its creative costumes and eye-catching colors.

This collection has become one of the most popular Solana-based NFT projects recently. Additionally, it has generated over 49,000 SOL in trading volume on Magic Eden last week. At the time of writing, it is worth approximately $6.4 million.

Meanwhile, the current lowest price for the DeGods NFT is 181 SOL, or approximately $18,494.

Last week, DeGods launched DeadGods. This is an initiative that allows DeGods NFT holders to swap to a different profile picture. DeGods holders can also earn the NFT project’s token called DUST by staking their NFTs.

