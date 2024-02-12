February 12, 2024
Shaquille O'Neal completes mission to meet Taylor Swift and 'Shake the Hand of Greatness' at Super Bowl 2024


Basketball Hall of Famer and businessman Jamie Salter also gave the 14-time Grammy winner a special gift

Mission accomplished, Shaq!

Shaquille O’Neal, 51, met Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl on Sunday, just two days after O’Neal revealed page six“I just want to shake the hand of greatness.”

“If I see Taylor Swift and shake her hand, take a picture, I’d love to,” the NBA legend, who retired in 2011, told the publication at Shaq’s Fun House Super Bowl party on Friday. “He is a wonderful person. I am happy for him. I am proud of him. He has done a lot. He is definitely a cultural icon.”

Her wish came true when she found Swift, 34, who was at the game to cheer on her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce. The two posed for a photo inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

In his Instagram caption, O'Neal said that he and Jamie Salter gifted Swift an NFL-themed Judith Lieber bag. "Hope you love the @judithleiberny bag," Salter wrote in her Instagram post. Go KC."

Whether O'Neal's dream of meeting Swift would actually come true was up in the air until Saturday, when his chances increased after Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, confirmed Swift's attendance to PEOPLE.

After completing four consecutive Eras Tour shows in Tokyo from February 7 to February 10, Swift flew to the United States in time for the Super Bowl. After the big game, Swift will head to Australia for her seven shows in Melbourne and Sydney on February 16-26.

For Swift, who won two Grammy Awards earlier this month for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, this marks her 13th time attending a Chiefs game (13 is her favorite number). The Chiefs have won nine of those games.

The 2024 Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs is airing live on CBS.

