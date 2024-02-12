Shaquille O’Neal completes mission to meet Taylor Swift and ‘Shake the Hand of Greatness’ at Super Bowl 2024

Basketball Hall of Famer and businessman Jamie Salter also gave the 14-time Grammy winner a special gift

Shaquille O’Neal and Taylor Swift

Mission accomplished, Shaq!

Shaquille O’Neal, 51, met Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl on Sunday, just two days after O’Neal revealed page six“I just want to shake the hand of greatness.”

“If I see Taylor Swift and shake her hand, take a picture, I’d love to,” the NBA legend, who retired in 2011, told the publication at Shaq’s Fun House Super Bowl party on Friday. “He is a wonderful person. I am happy for him. I am proud of him. He has done a lot. He is definitely a cultural icon.”

Her wish came true when she found Swift, 34, who was at the game to cheer on her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce. The two posed for a photo inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

