Shantiniketan: Echo of Tagore's world

The road was always green and the air was pleasant. Many shades of Sal forest – as if finding solace in the dense forest Murram, the distinctive red soil of the area gave away the weather. When I was growing up in the late 1980s, the forest fascinated me whenever our Maruti 800 passed through the canopy of trees in the lush green town of Bolpur, West Bengal. This is where we spent our Christmas day enjoying the sights and sounds of the boho-like annual winter fair, the Poush Mela. These scenes remain my fondest memories of Santiniketan University City.

The forest inspired Rabindranath Tagore in many ways. As a child in the late 19th century, he was fascinated by the wonders of the natural world, which gave him the seed of an idea: to build a school for alternative education where students would have access to open spaces. In September, Santiniketan made it to the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites, a recognition honoring Tagore’s philosophy, vision and works as a world university.

Shantiniketan was once an ordinary village named Bhubandanga. In 1863, Rabindranath Tagore’s father, Debendranath, acquired it from a local landlord. It was about 150 km away from the hustle and bustle of Kolkata, and was ideal for his spiritual sojourn, especially after the death of his industrialist father, Dwarkanath. He built an ashram including a garden and named it Shantiniketan, or “Abode of Peace”.

When 12-year-old Rabindranath Tagore visited Santiniketan with his father, he was overjoyed. Living in Jorasanko’s rich family mansion in Kolkata, he craved open space and became opposed to the rigors of formal education. In 1878, he moved to London to study law but instead of obtaining his degree, he traveled throughout Europe, the Americas and south-east Asia in the early 20th century, meeting artists and thinkers. Building Santiniketan into an institution that was global in spirit and yet rooted in the Indian ethos became the major aim of his life. In 1901 he started a school on the model of GurukulAnd it became Path Bhavan in 1925. Visva-Bharati University was recognized as a central university in 1951.

Shantiniketan is the 41st UNESCO World Heritage Site of India. The area covers a group of “historic buildings, landscapes and gardens, pavilions and artefacts” within the complex, including the Ashram, the Uttarayan Complex, where Tagore lived, and the Kala Bhavan, or Institute of Fine Arts, the UNESCO website mentions. The catalog states that architectural style and environmental art play an important role in understanding the complex as a place. One of the many notable features is the natural folk style and artistry of the indigenous tribal community in the form of murals and thatched mud houses. Roofs that demonstrate an environmentally conscious approach.

Although the academic atmosphere, quiet neighborhoods and bucolic scenery have helped to retain the original charm of Santiniketan, rapid urbanization has had a huge impact on the social, economic and cultural landscape of Bolpur. With a population of over 100,000 (2011 census), the city is largely dependent on tourism, which has boosted the local economy with resorts and restaurants and a buzzing market Or handicraft fair. Nevertheless, the spirit of Tagore has been kept alive.

Over the past few years, the global sustainability movement that grew due to the pandemic has urged the community of like-minded individuals in the city to advocate for Tagore’s philosophy. Many of them grew up in Santiniketan, but stayed away for years, and have returned to embrace the spirit of slow living and the role of nature in life. The city has evolved into an eclectic place, channeling contemporary ideas through initiatives with environmental protection at its core. We talked to some of these entrepreneurs.

Lipi Biswas. (Image: Deepanjana Sarkar)

Lipi Biswas, 50 | ceramic artist

“I am a worldly person,” says Lipi Biswas, explaining why she decided to settle in a tribal Santhal village in Shantiniketan in 1996 with her architect husband Bidyut Roy. Away from the busy campus, near Sonajhuri forest, lies his mud-and-brick Studio Boner Pukur Danga, where the façade is lush green, vines and gourds invading the tiled roofs.

Biswas was born in Patna, Bihar and went to college at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, where she met Roy. But it was in Santiniketan that he found an environment that was minimalist, raw and original to inspire his work. A self-trained potter, he specializes in pinch clay, a technique that requires pinching clay to create the desired shape and form. The fine arts graduate, who uses only natural materials, also hosts occasional workshops in her studio.

Biswas finds inspiration by interacting with indigenous communities – the Santhal, Baul, or wandering artists – and by Tagore’s songs and prose that glorify nature. “If you look carefully, it’s rooted in the environment we live in. Green leaves, new buds, and insects, and even moss touch me in some way or the other on a daily basis,” she says.

Amrita Bhattacharya.

Amrita Bhattacharya, 39 | Academic and home chef

In the sea of ​​restaurants serving popular Bengali food in Shantiniketan, Amrita Bhattacharya’s one-year-old homegrown venture Handpicked by Amrita stands out for serving little-known gems of cuisine.

Bhattacharya was born in Kolkata, but losing his mother at an early age changed his sensibilities. He spent a few years with his father in the hinterland of Bengal, where he took up farming and fish farming and ensured that he remained close to nature. At the age of 7, she went to Santiniketan to study at Patha Bhavan. After completing college from Visva-Bharati, she moved to Kolkata to teach. “But something was missing. I wanted to be in nature and live a slow life,” she says.

She returned to Santiniketan in 2022 with her husband, ad filmmaker Amit Sen. Bhattacharya aspired to pursue a food venture, but wanted to look at it through the prism of caste, class, religion and gender and delve into the politics of food. The couple built a house blending local architecture on the periphery of the Ballavpur forest, and began growing traditional rice and seasonal greens and vegetables. “Rural life, trees and endless horizons have always been a great comfort to me. Also, Santiniketan allows me to pay attention to the change of seasons, which is important for what we cook and eat,” she says. The focus is on rare ingredients, such as fodder greens. googly or dishes made from pond snails, and fish fillets, such as Ash Borta, “Since these are not available in traditional Bengali restaurants, most are willing to try something new,” she says of her guests.

Sharmistha Duttagupta

Sharmistha Duttgupta, 47 | leadership coach

Sharmistha Duttgupta, who runs Dulariya, a not-for-profit socio-environmental organization that empowers Santhal communities to generate livelihoods, believes in integrating her work with nature. With a PhD in biology from Pennsylvania State University in the US, she was associate professor at the University of Göttingen in Germany, where she taught geobiology.

Around 2014, during a break at his parents’ home in Shantiniketan, he enrolled as a volunteer at a local school for Santhal children, where he became interested in their way of life, especially the way They prepared food, and built houses using natural resources. Material. For the next four years, she remained actively engaged with the community and conducted workshops on how to build confidence among farmers and social workers supporting mining communities in Jharkhand. “Their relationship with nature and the general lack of appreciation for their knowledge inspired me to start Dulariya in 2018,” says Duttagupta, who shuttles. The aim was to preserve their innate knowledge, as well as educate them about modern society. ” Between Shantiniketan and Himachal Pradesh.

Today, Dulariya is run by a small team of Santhal members, who manage various initiatives such as natural building and permaculture workshops, developing entrepreneurial skills and creating experiential stays.

Sanyati Chaudhary with her husband Suman.

Sanyati Chaudhary, 30 | textile artist

In the world of fast fashion, Sanyati Chaudhary wants to make chemical-free, upcycled, 100% natural clothing a timeless trend. In 2019, she along with her husband Suman Majumdar founded Dorjee Shantiniketan, an exclusive casual wear brand that uses natural colors extracted from fruits, flowers and soil. Dorji recently opened her first store near Prantik, selling kimonos, stoles, jackets, sarees and cord sets.

Choudhury was born and brought up in Shantiniketan and studied at Sangeet Bhawan, the music and dance wing of Visva-Bharati. On the other hand, he also ran a venture into designing clothes from textile waste. Tagore’s work has shaped him because “even he was inspired by the aesthetics of tribal communities”. Chaudhary makes eco-prints from fallen flowers, such as Palaash or the flame of the forest, synonymous with spring in Santiniketan, and the fragrant middle ability, or Rangoon creeper. While the base color is prepared using catechu, an extract from acacia trees, and haritaki or myrobalan, a fruit known for its rich teal color, the indigo is obtained from a small farming community in Tamil Nadu. goes. “I hope we can grow it here someday,” she says.

Bidisha Tagore with her husband Alok Ghosh.

Bidisha Tagore, 60 | interior designer

The great-granddaughter of Indian Cubism pioneer Gaganendranath Tagore and nephew of Rabindranath Tagore, interior designer Bidisha Tagore runs Amoli, a boutique homestay with a café and bakery. Bidisha, who has a degree in Fine Arts from Kala Bhavan, moved back to Santiniketan in 2018 after living in Mumbai for more than two decades, where her husband Alok Ghosh worked. “My mother wanted to spend the rest of her life here and so did we. And we knew we wanted to go back to our roots, and give back to the society,” she says.

The homestay’s exposed brick facade and contemporary design that includes earthy aesthetics, airy balconies, walk-in closets and attached bathrooms is rare for a place like Santiniketan. The furniture is mostly refurbished, and sourced from the couple’s travels around the world. This is Bidisha’s most precious artwork brave man, a boy riding a horse made of iron and wood, inspired by Tagore’s famous poem, and created by installation artist Narayan Sinha. The café serves Western favorites such as pies, quiches, Thai curries, salads and pizzas.

“We wanted to create an oasis for art to flourish without boundaries,” she says. The space hosts arts and crafts exhibitions, pottery workshops and musical performances by Baul singers and local artists. It also serves as a platform for

Aparajita Sengupta and Debal Majumdar with their daughter.

Aparajita Sengupta, 44 and Debal Majumdar, 49. permaculture farmer

Aparajita Sengupta and Debal Majumdar are full-time permaculture farmers who run Smell of the Earth, a two-acre regenerative family farm in Rooppur, about 10 km from Bolpur town. Born and brought up in Kolkata, Majumdar studied engineering from Jadavpur University and moved to the US in 2000 to pursue a job as a software developer. Sengupta joined him in 2004 to pursue a PhD from the University of Kentucky.

“Life there was busy, and we rarely paid attention to what we ate. But we gradually realized that supermarket food was full of chemicals,” says Sengupta, who became a member of community-supported agriculture (or CSA), a model that links food producers and citizens. In 2011, the couple returned to India, and performed a program. Certificate course in Permaculture from Darjeeling in 2012. Two years later, he purchased a plot of land in Santiniketan to establish Smell of the Earth. The aim was to grow pesticide-free food following permaculture principles. Today, Sengupta and Majumdar grow almost everything they eat – wheat, rice, pulses, potatoes, garlic, seasonal fruits and vegetables. They sell some extras, but mostly in the form of jams, jellies and rice. The pair host week-long natural farming workshops focusing on urban gardening, permaculture design, composting and water management.

Rituparna Roy is a Mumbai-based freelance feature writer.

