Shanghai’s data factor market goes international

The products of international companies are listed on the Shanghai Data Exchange during the conference.

Speakers at an industry conference in Shanghai said the Shanghai Data Factor is accelerating market and ecosystem development, promoting national and international integration and collaboration, nurturing new business models and enabling secure and sustainable practices. Discovering the value of data from.

The Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2023, an annually held data transaction and business conference, was held over the weekend in the city.

According to Shanghai Data Exchange (SDE), a major organizer, it was attended by 10,000 participants from more than 1,000 domestic and national data companies and top-level government officials.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng declared the conference opening, while Liu Lihong, head of China’s National Data Bureau, delivered a speech at the conference.

Data can lead to the flow of materials, talented personnel, technology, and capital, optimizing business and economy growth.

Data transactions can be used in smart manufacturing, business circulation, transportation and logistics, financial services, and health care sectors.

In December of 2022, China issued “20 Measures” to promote the data ecosystem, standardize the data transaction process, and develop data factor value.

Data has become a new kind of information structure across the country, as it fits into China’s national strategy for economy structure upgrading and digital economy development.

The Shanghai Data Brand Project was launched at the conference.

A batch of collaborations, features and reports were announced at the conference.

A national data transaction chain was launched, involving data exchanges in Zhejiang, Shandong, Hunan Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the cities of Shanghai, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Suzhou and Guangdong.

They will collaborate on standards drafting, digital chain co-promotion, service sharing and ecosystem interconnection.

Meanwhile, several international products were listed on the Shanghai Data Exchange, a milestone step for the exchange to go international.

A total of 10 data companies, including Dun & Bradstreet, Euromonitor and Bloomberg, cover regions such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia.

The Shanghai Data Exchange is also considering the creation of an international data board to meet the demands of global capital, technology, commerce and logistics.

On Sunday, the first batch of 11 services and products were authorized as Shanghai Data brands, which will help Shanghai build brand awareness in the data factor market nationwide and globally.

An Industrial Data Innovation Center, the first of its kind in the industry, debuted at the conference.

Also at the conference, Shanghai Data Exchange and Shanghai-based Intsig jointly launched an Industrial Data Innovation Center, the first of its kind in the industry.

“Industrial data” includes supply chain, trade, billing, fulfillment and production data, which reflects the business operation level and supply and demand relationships.

Industrial data is used for industry insights, growth trend decisions, access to financial services, and supply chain management.

It also provides an evaluation basis for regulators to formulate and implement industry support policies, said Samuel Chen, deputy general manager of Intsig.

Intsig, which is about to launch an initial public offering on the Shanghai Star Market, has a huge amount of enterprise data from 230 million companies and organizations.

The volume of authorized data transactions has been growing rapidly in recent years.

Since its launch in 2021, transaction volume through the Shanghai Data Exchange has now exceeded 100 million yuan (US$14.1 million) every month, and will reach 1 billion yuan in 2023. It has served more than 2,000 data companies.

According to the SDE, the conference will also be held in Hong Kong as a parallel session on Tuesday (November 28).

Source: www.shine.cn