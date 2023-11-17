JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) unveiled its six flagship low-carbon energy projects designed to power a sustainable future at Enlight Asia 2023 to be held Solutions are displayed. At the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Indonesia from 14 to 16 November. Under the theme “Unlock a Decarbonized Future,” the solutions presented by Shanghai Electric testify to the company’s strong focus on clean, renewable technology development as well as its commitment to it. Leveraging innovation to unlock a future powered by decarbonized, sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

“At Shanghai Electric, we strategically combine traditional and new energy, prioritizing efficiency improvements over fossil fuel-based power sources to facilitate the global energy transition in a healthy way. Our participation in Enlight Asia continues this path. as we provide our experience, technology and solutions to supercharge energy growth,” said Zhang Hongbin, director of new energy development department of Shanghai Electric,

Redefining coal based power with high efficiency and clean coal energy solutions

Shanghai Electric’s full suite of clean coal-based energy solutions is at the centre, with its product range spanning from 350MW to 1350MW. The showcase includes boilers, turbines and generators as well as environmental protection equipment, high-pressure and low-pressure heaters, condensers, deaerators and motors engineered to meet the demands of decarbonizing coal-fired energy facilities. went. Their high carbon footprint.

2021 saw the successful commissioning of the second phase of the Huaneng Kin Coal Ruijin Power Plant, an installation supplied by Shanghai Electric, marking the world’s inaugural operation of a 1000MW double-heat ultra-supercritical secondary reheat unit. The unit beats industry standards for its unparalleled power-generation efficiency, highlighted by its record-breaking coal consumption measuring just 249.7g/kWh, setting a new global standard.

Green future powered by 24/7 solar power

Shanghai Electric, with its extensive technical expertise and project experience in the new energy field, has developed one-stop solutions and services that cover the entire solar industrial chain, including project development, equipment supply, EPC contracting and operation and maintenance. A leader in the solar industry, Shanghai Electric is involved in more than 70 PV projects in countries including the UAE, UK, Japan, Vietnam and Australia, with a combined installed capacity of more than 5000 GW.

Contracted and constructed by Shanghai Electric, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Phase IV and V of Dubai stands as the world’s largest photothermal photovoltaic hybrid power station providing Dubai with a continuous 24-hour supply of sustainable and clean energy. Is. In 2019, Shanghai Electric’s entry into the Vietnamese PV market with the signing of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Vietnam’s Fort 50MW photovoltaic project marked another advancement in the company’s global expansion. Located in Vietnam’s Ninh Thuan province, the 50MW photovoltaic power station was completed on October 13, 2020, a milestone that boosted the region’s mission to decarbonize the local economy.

A holistic solution for hydrogen production

Leveraging its expertise in energy equipment manufacturing and chemical engineering, Shanghai Electric has established itself as a major player in providing core equipment for the entire hydrogen energy industry chain, offering holistic solutions that include renewable energy The production includes water electrolysis and an integrated solution for hydrogen production. Station for green chemicals, production, storage, compression and hydrogen energy storage systems.

At the event, Shanghai Electric presented its PEM electrolysis hydrogen production products with a capacity range of 5-200Nm3/h. The hydrogen production system adopts “N to One” series with sequential and modular design. Shanghai Electric has also announced its plan to establish a 100MW capacity PEM production line by 2025, with an estimated annual output of 100 units of 200 standard cubic-meter PEM electrolyzer cells.

Making a splash at Enlight Asia exhibition, Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group also unveiled a number of innovative products and solutions green methanol, new industrial turbineAnd industrial boiler, More information can be found at https://www.shenghai-electric.com/group_en/.

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shenghai-electric-showcases-six-low-Carbon-energy-solutions-at-enlit-asia-2023-301991901.html

Source Shanghai Electric

Source