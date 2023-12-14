Shanghai Electric shares innovative green energy solutions at the opening ceremony of China Corner at COP28 to promote global sustainable development

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) participated in the opening ceremony of the China Corner at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28 ) Held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The Ecological Civilization and Beautiful China practice side event held at the conference showcased the company’s leadership role in global climate governance and sustainability to the world.

Qiu Minghua, deputy general manager of Shanghai Electric Power Plant Engineering Company, said at the event: “At this important moment for global climate governance, Shanghai Electric will continue to provide innovative green solutions for more energy companies and industrial enterprises. We will continue to move forward ” It is hard to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation with partners so that together we can all share a new green future of sustainable development.”

Shanghai Electric is living up to its ESG commitments With the promotion of its 4+2+X growth strategy which focuses on emerging sectors supported by advanced technologies with a strong focus on wind-solar-hydrogen-storage integration. The main goal of the strategy is to reduce energy and industrial carbon emissions and actively build its three-dimensional Zero-carbon industrial park solutions that provide everything from the design and construction of green industrial plants with distributed new energy supply to industrial parks This includes green smart manufacturing lines that improve industrial-driven energy efficiency. Shanghai Electric’s key smart industry solutions launched this year include its integrated wind, solar, storage and distribution solutions and Energy Carbon Smart Butler which are key pillars in the company’s ESG commitments.

Shanghai Electric has participated in the construction of several major projects in support of Dubai’s clean energy strategy It aims to produce 75 percent of its energy needs from clean sources by 2050. One of these projects is the construction of Noor, Dubai’s 700 MW concentrated solar power (CSP) and 250 MW photovoltaic solar power station engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project. Energy 1 is co-invested by Saudi International Electricity and Water Company (ACWA Power), the Silk Road Fund and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Noor Energy 1, the world’s largest single-site concentrated solar power plant, is located in Phase 4 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Adopts an advanced tower solar thermal and trough solar thermal technology combination, which set a new global benchmark as the world’s tallest concentrated solar power (CSP) tower and largest thermal energy storage capacity. Upon completion, the project will provide green energy to 320,000 homes and reduce 1.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Moving forward, Shanghai Electric will continue to develop high-quality, green and low-carbon energy devices while launching more global energy projects that will enable more global partners to join sustainable development efforts, promote global climate governance and achieve a goal of Will encourage you to cooperate to make it happen. A green future for all.

