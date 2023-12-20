Shandong College of Economics and Business held the “Intelligent Finance” program and won the first prize

WEIFANG, China, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the 16th Shandong Vocational College Skills Competition held the “Intelligent Finance” program for the higher vocational education group in Shandong College of Economics and Business. Organized by the Education Department of Shandong Province and the Department of Industry and Information Technology, the competition was hosted by the Shandong College of Economics and Business. It was attended by participants from 36 professional colleges from across the province. After a tough competition, the team from Shandong College of Economics and Business was awarded the first prize.

The “Intelligent Finance” program is designed to align with the business improvement and innovation needs of financial enterprises. Its goal is to enhance the operational capabilities of higher professional education graduates in the field of finance, strengthen the core competitiveness of students in the job market, demonstrate the achievements of reforming higher professional education for finance majors, and lead the development of high-quality . Financial professional education.

Rooted in industry and serving its region, Shandong College of Economics and Business strategically develops specific majors based on the characteristics of finance and business. It serves as a model to drive the coordinated development of other large companies, including two high-level key clusters in Shandong Province: Intelligent Accounting & Finance, and Modern Business Circulation in Rural Areas. In recent years, the college has aligned itself precisely with the needs of industrial upgradation, industry development and comprehensive development of the students. Adhering to the competition philosophy of “promoting improvement, education, practice and learning through competitions”, the college has successfully integrated industrial demands with teaching requirements. It has focused on aligning vocational skills competitions with the creation of professional courses, training bases and faculty development. This approach aims to enhance the quality of talent acquisition among finance and business majors by promoting adoption of new technologies and skills.

