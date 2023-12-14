'Shameless': Reporters Without Borders rebukes X for claiming to support it

Elon Musk’s ex, Twitter, is being slammed by a press freedom group that says the company falsely claimed to support it. Musk has faced many controversies since purchasing Twitter in 2022.



A pair of tweets this week from the former Twitter ace were meant to soften the perception that under Elon Musk’s ownership, the platform is abdicating important responsibilities and stifling public discussion. The company used these messages to highlight rights organizations it says it supports.

“The X platform boldly supports important principles of free speech and community safety,” the company official said. @declared security account on Tuesday.

“In a world where these values ​​are constantly challenged,” it added, “X is proud to support organizations like Reporters Without Borders, which fights journalistic repression.” The tweet gave some commentators the impression that X actively supports the group through financial or other means.

The X Platform boldly supports the important principles of free speech and community safety. In a world where these values ​​are constantly challenged, we proudly support organizations that @netsafenz, @INACHnetAnd @RSF_interWho work tirelessly to protect global freedom… – security safety) 12 December 2023

Then came fact-checking.

“Elon Musk’s company is a hotbed of disinformation and is in no way an ally of an organization that protects journalism,” Reporters Without Borders said in an email to NPR.

While the group accepted advertising credit from Twitter before Musk took office, Reporters Without Borders said, it “does not receive any form of endorsement from Twitter.”

Press-freedom group says Ax recently offered advertising credits

The tweet from X’s safety account comes just days after the platform offered 25,000 euros worth of advertising credits to Paris-based Reporters Without Borders. A Follow-up tweet from X CEO Linda Yaccarino “Celebrated by shining a light on remarkable organizations around the world that are making a significant impact through the work they do.”

Pre-Twitter, X’s messages celebrated its support for rights groups like Reporters Without Borders. But the press freedom group says Ax is “in no way an affiliate of an organization that protects journalism.”



Screenshot by NPR

hide caption

toggle caption

Screenshot by NPR

Screenshot by NPR

There was just one problem: Reporters Without Borders, also known as Reporters Sans Frontiers, or RSF, says it ran out of money.

“What a brazen, audacious claim!” RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire said in a statement sent to NPR. “Linda Yaccarino and her team are deluding themselves.”

It said the year 2020 was the last time the group accepted advertising credits. Musk buys Twitter in 2022.

If Yaccarino wants to support freedom of the press, Deloire said, she should consult her group’s 10 recommendations when she took the job leading X. The list ranges from restoring the former account-verification process to repairing relations with the media and rebuilding X’s capacity. Counter disinformation.

X is nearing the end of a difficult year

The glitch comes after X was found to be allowing propaganda from accounts linked to the governments of Russia, China and Iran. Earlier this year, researchers also found that since Musk took over, the company has sharply increased its compliance with takedown requests from governments and courts.

Faced with criticism, Musk insisted that he is dedicated to free speech in its most public and transparent forms and that it is up to people to decide for themselves what to believe. In that vein, they have conducted online polls to decide whether celebrities like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and former President Donald Trump should be allowed back on the platform.

Musk has drawn sharp criticism from advertisers after he promoted anti-Semitic messaging, with big spenders such as Walmart, Disney and Apple avoiding the brand rather than associating with it.

As former advertising executive Lou Pascalis recently told NPR, “If your CEO is on a different sheet of music than the rest of the company, it really requires a lot of suspension of disbelief that those ideas are reflected in the company. Has not been included.”

Others were in Group X’s tweet

The original message from X’s security account mentioned two other groups along with RSF. One of them, NetSafe New Zealand, stopped posting on x In July.

Another organization, the Europe-based International Network Against Cyber ​​Hate, recently released a paper on online anti-Semitism in the first month of the Israel-Hamas war, which it said was worse than the other top three social platforms (Facebook). More anti-Semitic material found on X. Instagram, and TikTok) combined.

NetSafe and INACH did not respond to requests for comment before this story was published.

