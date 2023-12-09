'Shaky' sign in the middle of landscape leaves viewers angry: 'This... should be illegal'

Photo Credit: u/ipwnpickles/Reddit

Everyone has days when you need to escape from the hustle and bustle of this fast-paced technology-driven world we live in. The only problem is finding a place to escape.

Whether you realize it or not, we are constantly bombarded with advertisements of all shapes and sizes. Whether they’re ads, clickbait, billboards, signage, texts, emails, phone calls, or good old fashioned snail mail, there’s always a constant whisper of “more.”

In a Reddit forum dedicated to anti-consumerism, a photo post has everyone outraged. “This crap should be illegal,” the person captioned the post.

Amidst the beautiful, lush greenery of the trees a red and yellow scene of epic proportions emerges – a McDonald’s sign. Insert all the eye-rolls and boos here.

The picture was posted with the caption, “The [number] The number of places where we can watch a good view without watching advertisements is becoming rarer day by day.”

There is no limit to advertising. With over 350,000 billboards across America (according to Statista), they’re the only form of advertising you can’t turn off or look away from. Referred to as “highway junk mail”, they are not only a visual distraction but a form of visual pollution.

They impact the landscape and use large amounts of electricity. According to various sources, including a 2010 New York Times post, digital billboards, which operate LEDs 24/7, consume twice as much energy (according to an important industry article) or possibly up to 30 times as much energy as an average American home.

Light pollution is another factor that is calling this form of advertising into question, and it’s not just about how far you have to travel out of the city to see the stars at night.

Nature is calming and is statistically proven to reduce stress. There is already a lot of garbage on the highway. It’s no wonder that people are constantly searching for the one true vacation.

One Reddit commenter agreed and marveled, “It’s so refreshing to be driving through fields, farms, and mountains without flashing, colorful, illuminated advertisements dotting the landscape.”

Only four states maintain laws banning billboards: Hawaii, Alaska, Maine, and Vermont. Two other states — Rhode Island and Oregon — have billboard limits, according to the Institute for Local Self-Reliance. Otherwise, depending on city or county regulations, billboards may take up at least some visual space.

One user commented about the McDonald’s sign, “There’s something disturbing about it.”

“Feels like the apocalypse,” said another.

