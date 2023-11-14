Shakur Stevenson’s next fight: date, time, opponent

NEWARK, NJ – APRIL 08: Shakur Stevenson of the United States is declared the winner by TKO , [+] The fight was stopped at 1:35 of the sixth round against Shuichiro Yoshino of Japan during the WBC Lightweight Final Eliminator match at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on April 08, 2023. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) getty images

Shakur Stevenson may be the scariest fighter in his weight division. This may explain why it has been so difficult for them to find an opponent in the last year.

Stevenson fans should rejoice as the former featherweight and super featherweight champion will return to the ring on Thursday, yes, Thursday night, against Edwin De Los Santos at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Stevenson could become a three-division champion with a win as the 26-year-old has the WBC lightweight title at stake in his second fight at 135 pounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stevenson’s next fight.

date

time and tv

Place

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Other notable battles

Emmanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceicao for Navarrete’s WBO junior lightweight title, 12 rounds

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Quinton Randall, 10 rounds, welterweight

Navarrete will be looking to make a second successful defense of his WBO title. Conceicao will make her third attempt to win a world title.

He lost via unanimous decision to Oscar Valdez in September 2021 and to Stevenson in September 2022. Norman is an undefeated KO artist.

He is 24-0 with 19 KOs, but will have to face another undefeated fighter in Randall, who is 13-0-1 but only has 3 KOs to his credit. This is a big fight for Norman as he tries to move up to the next level of 147-pounders.

What’s the deal with De Los Santos?

At 16-1 with 14 KOs, De Los Santos has proven to be a dangerous fighter. His only loss as a professional is a split-decision setback to William Foster III in January 2022.

De los Santos is coming off a lopsided unanimous decision win over Joseph Adorno in July, and despite Stevenson’s reputation, the 24-year-old Dominican argues he is “the real boogeyman of the division.”

He will get a chance to prove his point on Thursday.

shakur stevenson’s last fight

In Stevenson’s last fight, he scored a sixth-round TKO victory over Shuichiro Yoshino in April. This was one of his most impressive performances.

Fighting on Thursday night, Stevenson will need to match or exceed his performance against Yoshino to raise his level. Stevenson would love to get a shot at other big names like Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, but he hasn’t been able to secure a fight against any of them.

This fight against De Los Santos will be Stevenson’s next opportunity to prove that he is on the same level as Haney, Garcia and Davis and someone they should fear.