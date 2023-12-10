Doctors have warned that the impact of the weeks these children have spent in captivity will be even greater as the conflict continues.

After being held hostage in the tunnels of Gaza for seven weeks, they are finally free to laugh, talk and play. However, some children who have returned from captivity are still reluctant to raise their voices above a whisper.

In theory, they can eat whatever they want, sleep as much as they want, and keep their fears at bay. However, in practice, some people have been convinced that there is no need to save part of the food if no food is available later.

86 Israelis who were released during a short-lived ceasefire between his government and Hamas have returned home.

However, the attack on approximately 20 towns and villages by Palestinian militants on October 7 has left many of them children without permanent homes to return to. Some of their parents are dead and others are still held hostage – foreshadowing the difficult days ahead.

Step by step, these children, the mothers and grandmothers who live with them, as well as their extended families are breaking ground for the path to recovery. No one, including the doctors and psychologists treating him, is sure how to get there or how long it might take.

As the youngest children were helped by helicopter, it became clear that captivity had been very cruel.

“They looked like shadows of children,” said Dr. Efrat Braun-Harlev of Schneider Children’s Medical Center in suburban Tel Aviv, who helped treat more than two dozen former detainees, most of whom were young.

Some were not allowed to bathe during their entire captivity. Many people had lost up to 15% of their total weight, but were reluctant to eat the food that was served to them.

When asked why, the whispered reply came: “’Because we have to save it for later.’”

Braun-Harlev said one 13-year-old girl described how she spent her entire captivity believing that her family had abandoned her, a message reinforced by her captors.

“They told me no one cares about you anymore. No one is looking for you. Nobody wants you back. You can hear the sound of bombs all around. They just want to kill you and us together,” the girl told her doctors.

After enduring such an experience, “I don’t think it’s something that will leave you,” explains Dr. Yael Moser-Glasberg, who treated 19 children who were released. “It’s part of your life story from now on.”

Since the release of the hostages, almost all have been released from hospitals and have returned to their families, some of whom have been welcomed by thousands of well-wishers.

Doctors and others treating the former hostages spent several weeks preparing for their return. But the realities of caring for many people enduring such extreme conditions have stunned physicians, starting with the reluctance of many children to speak.

“Most of them talk about the need to be very quiet. Every moment. Not to stand. Not to talk. Of course, not to cry. Not for laughing. Just have to be very, very calm,” Braun-Harlev said.

“What these children have gone through is absolutely unimaginable.”

Despite this, now and then some are seen thriving.

Noam Avigdori, 12, who was released with her mother, has spent the past week joking with her father, meeting with friends and even going to a store.

“When I say, ‘Noam, do this, do that,’ she says, ‘Dad, you know what happened to me.’ And she knows she can squeeze that lemon and … she’s enjoying it,” her father, Hein Avigdori, said in an interview.

But there are nights when her daughter wakes up screaming, she said.

Almost all those freed have said little publicly about the conditions of their captivity. Their families say authorities have asked them not to disclose details of their personal treatment, out of fear of putting those still detained in further danger.

Interviews with their families, doctors and mental health professionals, as well as statements issued by officials and others, make it clear that although all hostages suffered, their experiences in captivity varied greatly.

Some were separated from their fellow hostages. Others, such as Noam Avigdori and her mother Sharon, were housed together with relatives, making it possible for the 12-year-old to behave like an older sibling to her young cousins ​​who were with her.

“Everyone who was with a family member or friends was in a much better situation when they were released,” said Dani Lotan, a clinical psychologist at Scheider who has treated some former hostages.

However, it also varies within families.

In the weeks they were imprisoned, Danielle Aloni and her 5-year-old daughter, Emilia, established close friendships With Natthawari Munkan, one of the captured Thai farm workers. Last week, after everyone was released, when they met again in a video call, the girl sang with a delighted Munkan, repeating the numbers she had learned in Thai during captivity.

But Emilia’s cousins, 3-year-old twins, are having a hard time since their return.

In captivity, Sharon Aloni was held in a small room with her husband and one of their twin girls, along with eight or so other people. The couple spent “10 harrowing days” believing that their second daughter had been killed when she was snatched away shortly after being flown to Gaza.

This continued until Sharon insisted to her husband that she could hear the screams of their missing daughter, Emma. A few minutes later, a woman brought the baby to them without any explanation, a joyous reunion that allowed the mother and daughters to remain together for the remainder of their captivity – but a few days before they were released, the girls’ father Taken away and his whereabouts are unknown.

Moran Aloni said, now girls wake up in the middle of the night and start crying. Emma will not let anyone leave her side. He has gotten used to speaking loudly again, but his mother still whispers.

Many former hostages have reported that they were given small amounts of food, although rations varied from group to group, but with little explanation.

One family told doctors that they were given a biscuit with tea every morning at 10 am and a dry date from time to time. Rice was served to him at 5 pm. It was not enough, but day after day the worry took away his appetite.

A 15-year-old girl said she did not eat for several days so she could give her share of food to her 8-year-old sister.

Some of the 23 recently released Thai hostages told caretakers that they were each given about half a liter of water and then this was to continue for three days. Sometimes, they said, it was salt water.

A group of former detainees reported that they were allowed to bathe with buckets of cold water only three times in seven weeks – but, according to doctors, a child never bathed.

Doctors say the process of recovery from such a long trauma will be slow and piecemeal. Although adults may be able to process their experience better than traumatized children, their recovery comes with its own challenges.

Many, especially the elderly and infirm, remain weak even after losing significant amounts of weight due to the meager rations provided by the hostages. When they speak, their families hear voices of resilience as well as weakness.

Yaffa Adar, 85, a genocide survivor who was captured from her kibbutz and taken to Gaza on a golf cart, talks in detail about her time spent in captivity with her family. Granddaughter Adwa Adar said the days that followed have been even more difficult as she grapples with what happened to her and the community she valued.

“He’s incredibly strong mentally, but you can see how hell got into his soul,” the younger Adar said. “It’s the way she sees the world, the way she sees people.”

In hospitals, doctors, social workers and psychologists were careful how they spoke to former hostages, not wanting to aggravate their trauma.

However, as they settle back home, both children and adults are confronting the loss of the October attack that was hidden from them in captivity.

For seven weeks, Shoshan Haran, her daughters and grandchildren wondered what happened to her husband.

“We had to tell them that my father was murdered,” said Yuval Haran.

Experts say the hostages and their families will face questions in the coming days about how to move forward without those killed or missing – but for most, it is too soon.

