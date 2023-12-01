Shadow work is trending on TikTok. Here's how to apply it to your career

By Nathalie Marquez Courtney

When working on personal growth and career development, we often try to focus on our strengths.

We take courses that expand what we know, highlight our skills and gain traction on our online profiles, and even answer that notoriously thorny interview question with a “good ” Let’s try to find a way: “What are your greatest weaknesses?”

But what if we’ve spent too long focusing on our “best” self?

It may be surprising to learn that discovering parts of yourself that you don’t normally put anywhere on your resume could be the secret to unlocking career growth or getting by professionally.

That’s where “shadow work” comes in, the latest self-care trend to take over TikTok.

The hashtag #shadowwork has been viewed over 2.3 billion times and counting on the platform, while the viral self-published mental health guide that many posters are using is ‘The Shadow Work Journal’ by Keila Shaheen ‘ has overtaken Oprah and countless other best-sellers. earlier this year.

What is shadow work?

Shadow work is nothing new. First popularized by 20th century psychoanalyst Carl Jung, it involves exploring the darker, less attractive side of the self; Those parts that you may consider inferior or unacceptable to others that you avoid paying attention to.

Now why is it taking a moment?

Some theories suggest it emerged due to a growing interest in holistic self-care, while others see its TikTok popularity as another aspect of Gen Curated is a response to beauty.

Using Shadow Work for Professional Development

While TikTok popularized shadow work solely as a way to help with personal development, using it as a career tool can yield some interesting insights.

Whether it’s self-sabotaging behavior, a tendency to get involved in office drama, or even a pattern of overdoing it and becoming exhausted, we all have aspects of our professional selves that we’re not proud of. .

Think of it like a box where you keep things about yourself that you don’t like to think about too much.

Opening the box involves confronting these perceived flaws with curiosity and compassion, which can result in increased self-awareness, a better understanding of your triggers and, ultimately, a more gratifying work life.

Discovering your shadow is also about seeing the parts of yourself that, at some point, you felt were not of interest to others.

For example, perhaps you loved art and drawing as a child, but felt pressured by family or society to pursue a career in finance or law – that art-loving part of you may have become part of your shadow self, which you Keep hidden.

Shadow Work Beginner’s Exercise

You can do shadow work alone or with a professional therapist. Many experts recommend journaling.

Start by choosing an area to work on. Questions you can ask yourself include: What concerns me in others? Was there ever a time in my life when I displayed this same quality? What recurring patterns or behaviors do I see in my career? Why did I start doubting myself as a child? What is something that I am embarrassed to admit that I love?

Examine and consider your answers, again focusing on staying curious and learning, not judgment.

It’s important to remember that shadow work is about integration and alignment; It’s about accepting these perceived negative traits as core parts of your existence, not things that should be fundamentally changed or improved.

By bringing them out of the darkness and appreciating the role they play in your personality, you can show up more authentically in work and life.

