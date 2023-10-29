Shadow minister says Keir Starmer has ‘hold’ on Labor despite Gaza ceasefire split

peter kyle

peter kyle

Keir Starmer still has a “hold” on Labor despite a growing revolt over his refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, one of his close aides has said.

But shadow science minister Peter Kyle refused to say whether the Labor leader would sack members of his frontbench team who defied him.

Starmer has called for only a humanitarian pause in the fighting, stopping short of demanding a complete ceasefire.

By Sunday morning, 13 members of his own frontbench team had so far called for a ceasefire.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar have also done the same.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Kyle attempted to downplay the significance of the divisions.

“We are united in our empathy for what is happening there and the impact it is having on civilians,” he said.

“People are calling for a ceasefire. We are calling for a pause. So we can dance on the head of a pin.

Ceasefires are long-term and designed to reduce conflict and pave the way for a political solution.

Whereas humanitarian stops to deliver aid may last only a few hours and are often limited to a small area rather than the entire conflict zone.

Kyle said: “Keir is listening to people with both viewpoints in the party and turning it into a set of policy announcements and calls that will make a tangible change on the ground.

“Kir is doing that, leading in a way that has strength, has absolutely firm policies that are implementable and in line with the international community right now.

“It shows the hold he has on our party, yes we are having the debate and Keir is engaged in that debate. Never doubt his leadership abilities.”

Asked whether Starmer would sack shadow ministers who publicly differed with him on policy, Kyle said: “I suspect what he’s going to do is continue to engage with them.”

Members of the frontbench team of a political party are generally expected to adhere to collective responsibility and not voice opposition to the policies of the leader.

In July last year Starmer removed Labor MP Sam Terry as shadow transport minister over “stupid” policy making.

“This cannot be tolerated in any organization because we’ve got a collective responsibility,” the labor leader said at the time.

On October 7, Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza, killing 1,400 and taking about 230 hostage.

In response, Israel has started an intensive bombing campaign in Gaza and there is a possibility of a ground attack.

Connected…

Source