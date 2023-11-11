Securities average daily value (SDAV) fell 22.3% year-over-year, but increased 4% to $897 million.

Singapore Exchange S68 (SGX) Group reported total securities market traded value of $19.7 billion in October, down 14.5% year-on-year but up 14%.

Securities market turnover value for equities on both the Mainboard and Catalyst Board fell year-on-year. However, on a parent basis, the securities market turnover value for mainboard-listed equities increased, compensating for the decline in the securities market turnover value for catalyst-listed equities.

Securities market turnover value for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) fell 2% year-on-year, but increased 46.8% to $323 million. Concerns about escalating conflict in the Middle East attracted investors to safe-haven assets like gold, sending trading in the SPDR Gold Shares ETF up 170%. The iShares MSCI Asia ex-Japan Climate Action ETF generated $600 million net from inception to the end of October.

Securities average daily value (SDAV) fell 22.3% year-over-year, but increased 4% to $897 million. The core growth contrasts with declines in the rest of Southeast Asian markets. According to SGX, uncertainties over the path of global interest rates and concerns over China’s economic outlook boosted trading activity and risk management across many asset classes.

Derivatives daily average volume (DDAV) fell 12.5% ​​year-on-year and 0.5% to 1.1 million contracts.

Index futures trading volume fell 19% year on year but rose 6% to 12.4 million contracts. The increase was mainly driven by trading volume in SGX FTSE China A50 Index futures. Trading activity increased in China during the Golden Week holidays. SGX FTSE Taiwan index futures trading volume rose 17% in October to 1.5 million contracts, while SGX MSCI Singapore index futures volume rose 16% to 1.2 million contracts.

Trading activity for the commodity remained strong due to increased adoption among financial participants amid a surging iron ore market.

Benchmark iron ore derivatives volume rose 56% year-on-year to nearly 4 million contracts, while forward freight agreement (FFA) volume rose 58% year-on-year to 189,504 contracts.

Total commodity derivatives trading volume increased 57% year-on-year to 4.5 million contracts, while petrochemicals volume more than doubled year-on-year to 7,185 contracts.

Volume for SGX SICOM rubber futures, the global pricing bellwether for natural rubber, surged 85% year-on-year to 257,900 contracts, as improving market fundamentals attracted more hedging and trading demand.

SGX’s total foreign exchange (forex) futures trading rose 1% year on year, but fell 20.4% to 3.3 million contracts.

SGX USD/CNH futures volume increased 33% year-on-year to 2.1 million contracts.

SGX INR/USD futures volume fell 33.5% year-on-year to 993,362 contracts amid mild volatility in the Indian rupee. Open interest in the contract remained strong at month end, up 19% year-on-year and 5% year-on-year to an estimated US$2.22 billion ($3.02 billion).

Structured warrants and daily leveraged certificates (DLC) trading fell 43.9% year-on-year, but rose 6% in October to $625 million.

There were 46 new listings across DLC, structured warrants and structured certificates, bringing the total number of outstanding products listed on more than 60 underlying single stocks or indices to a record high of 615.

On SGX Fixed Income, issuance from 93 new bond listings in October amounted to $21.8 billion. Highlights include the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s US$2.03 billion equivalent, four-tranche “Belt and Road Initiative” themed multi-currency green bond offering; Korea Development Bank’s US$2 billion four-tranche bond offering; as well as a US$600 million gender-equality themed social bond from the Industrial Bank of Korea.

There were 22 trading days in October, compared to 20 trading days in September and 20 trading days in October 2022. There were also a total of 637 listed securities, compared to 635 securities in September and 656 securities in October 2022.

At the end of October, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 4.7% to 3,067.74 points.

SGX shares closed up 2 cents, or 0.21%, at $9.71 on Nov. 10.

