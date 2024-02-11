SGL Returns in Carbon Gain Momentum (ETR:SGL)

What trends should we pay attention to, as we want to identify stocks whose value can increase manifold in the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; The first one is growing return and second, growth on capital employed (ROCE). amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives in which it can continue to reinvest, which is characteristic of a compounding machine. With this in mind, we’ve seen some promising trends SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) So let’s dig a little deeper.

Understanding Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven’t dealt with ROCE before, it measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) generated by a company on the capital it employs in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate SGL carbon:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.064 = €74m ÷ (€1.4b – €247m) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

Thus, SGL Carbon has a ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, this is a low return and outperforms the electrical industry average by 13%.

In the chart above we measured SGL Carbon’s forward ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you want to see what analysts are forecasting next, you should check out our Free Report for SGL Carbon.

So how is SGL Carbon’s ROCE trending?

SGL Carbon has not disappointed with its ROCE growth. Statistics show that over the last five years, ROCE has increased by 24%, while almost the same amount of capital has been used. It is therefore likely that the business is now taking full advantage of its previous investments, as there has not been much change in capital employed. In this respect the company is performing well and it is worth checking out what the management team has planned for its long-term growth prospects.

Our Opinion on SGL Carbon’s ROCE

To summarize, SGL Carbon is collecting higher returns on the same amount of capital, and that’s impressive. And since the stock is down 19% over the past five years, there may be an opportunity here. So it seems worthwhile to research this company further and determine whether these trends will continue.

However SGL Carbon does have some risks, and we have seen 2 warning signs for SGL Carbon In which you may be interested.

Although SGL Carbon may not currently be earning the highest returns, we have compiled a list of companies that currently earn over 25% returns on equity. check it out Free List here.

