SG Analytics welcomes Martina McPherson to its Advisory Board supporting its vision of transformational growth in sustainable finance

New York, November 08, 2023–(Business Wire)–SG Analytics, the globally renowned insights and analytics powerhouse, proudly announces the appointment of Martina McPherson to its prestigious Advisory Board. In a move that promises to reshape the ESG landscape, Martina will play a key role in supporting SGA’s global vision for leadership in sustainable finance.

Martina McPherson has over two decades of expertise in the field of sustainable finance, and has earned accolades as an ESG veteran, researcher, innovator and entrepreneur. In particular, she now chairs the Future of Sustainable Data Alliance (FoSDA) as Chair of the Board, a unifying force that harmonizes the voices of global sustainable data and analytics pioneers, ranging from industry leaders to Includes visionary upstarts as well as influential NGOs. , Her leadership extends to SIX, the company that operates the Swiss and Spanish stock exchanges, where she leads the company’s ESG product strategy and management.

Sid Banerjee confirmed, “I am thrilled to warmly welcome Martina as she joins our Advisory Board. Her presence reflects our commitment to deliver better value to our clients and build deeper relationships across the spectrum of ESG and data solutions and services.” Will strengthen.” , CEO of SG Analytics. “Attracting leaders of Martina’s stature to our advisory board reflects our continued pursuit of growth, aligning us with our goal of becoming a publicly listed entity in 2025.”

Prior to her role at SIX, Martina McPherson’s illustrious career path included positions such as Head of ESG Strategy at ODDO BHF Asset Management, Senior Vice President of ESG and Engagement Strategy at Moody’s, Global Head of ESG Index Products and Research at S&P DJI, Managing Are. Director of Sustainable Investments Partners Limited and Vice President of ESG Solutions at MSCI.

“To date, SG Analytics stands out as the trusted ESG partner for leading enterprises, thanks to a range of data-driven and consulting services. As a member of the Advisory Board, I focus on significant advances in ESG research I intend to do and provide leadership and guidance on how to address these. I look forward to working with Sid and SIX to accelerate an integrated approach to sustainable finance leadership and strengthen content and R&D collaboration efforts with SIX I look forward to collaborating with the SG Analytics leadership team,” said Martina.

Martina McPherson’s influence extends far and wide, as she is a respected member of the All-Parties-Parliamentary-Group (APPG) on ESG in the UK Houses of Parliament and the European Law Institute’s Sustainability Regulation Advisory Group. Her dedication to sustainable finance and leadership led to her being recognized by the World Finance Forum (WFF) as one of the ‘Top 50 Women in Finance’ in 2022.

About SG Analytics

SG Analytics is a globally acclaimed insights and analytics firm, dedicated to providing data-centric research and contextual analytics services to prestigious clients, including Fortune 500 corporations spanning the BFSI, Technology, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare sectors. . Established in 2007, SG Analytics has achieved Great Place to Work® (GPTW) certification for three consecutive years and has a dynamic team of over 1200 professionals with presence in the USA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Poland and India. claims that. ,

To explore the depth of SG Analytics’ offerings, please visit: www.sganalytics.com

