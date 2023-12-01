SF music venue blames bike lane for closure: ‘A death blow’

A cyclist uses the experimental Valencia Street bike lane in San Francisco. David Quinby, owner of now-closed music venue and bar Amado, called the pilot project “a fatal blow to arts and culture in the Mission and the city of San Francisco.”

Amado, a lively bar and music venue on Valencia Street, permanently closed its doors last week, after the owner publicly criticized the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s controversial decision to implement a protected bicycle lane down the center of the street. Convicted.

David Quinby, who assumed ownership of the 150-year-old underground establishment eight years ago, called the pilot project “a fatal blow to arts and culture in the Mission and the city of San Francisco.”

Quinby claims that the bicycle lanes installed in May eliminated parking space and resulted in a reduction in foot traffic, leading to an 80% drop in revenue and a difficult time for musicians and artists attempting to navigate the space. A significant nightmare arose for.

“Neighboring small businesses are suffering the same fate,” Quinby said, pointing to a recent survey by the Valencia Merchants Association. Notable establishments like Stonemill Matcha, Pie Bar, West of Pecos, and Third Culture Bakery have also closed this year.

“There’s obviously no way to keep this kind of catastrophic number of employees employed,” said Quinby, whose problems were compounded by a major flood in the venue’s basement in June.

Classical Revolution performed outside Amado when the venue was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While acknowledging external factors like inflation and rising crime, business owners place substantial blame on the controversial annual pilot program for central bike lanes. The program, running from 15th Street to 23rd Street, includes changes to roadways, including the removal of metered parking spaces replaced by loading zones for commercial and passenger vehicles. As part of the pilot, left turns and right turns at red lights are prohibited on an eight-block stretch of Valencia.

Quinby, uniting fellow business owners, is planning a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 5 to express concerns, culminating in a march to 11 South Van Ness Avenue to demand the resignation of the agency’s transportation director, Jeffrey Tumlin. Will be marching to SFMTA office. ,

“The director of the SFMTA should resign immediately,” Quinby said. They argue that the bicycle lanes were implemented without the requisite environmental or economic impact reports and without seeking feedback from affected business owners.

Ava Cripps at Tacolicious on Valencia Street in San Francisco in October takes the order of a customer who chose to remain anonymous. The restaurant’s sales have declined by 30% from last year, and it joins many restaurants in the city that are struggling due to slow sales and rising costs.

In a statement to the Chronicle, SFTMA spokeswoman Erica Kato stressed, “We want businesses to grow on the Valencia corridor, and we want to do everything we can to support them.”

The agency recently adjusted parking meter time allocations to increase general parking availability, converting a portion of the loading zone to general parking after noon and a substantial majority after 6 p.m.

“These changes will help customers who patronize Valencia businesses while keeping the streets safe for people on foot, bicycles and scooters,” Cato said.

The SFMTA plans to reevaluate the bike lanes early next year.

Despite these adjustments, business owners like Quinby, who is also co-owner of Riptide in the Sunset, advocate for more immediate measures.

Due to the closure of their venue, which has remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting outdoor shows, they were forced to cancel the annual Christmas toy drive in Amado for Mission District children.

“I’m just the canary in the coal mine,” he said. “Dozens of businesses are closing immediately and no one is listening to us.”

