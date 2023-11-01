‘Sexual’ Teemu online shopping ads banned by UK authority

Photograph: Timon Schneider/ Alamy

Five adverts for Chinese shopping app Temu have been banned in the UK due to their sexually explicit nature, with one found to be irresponsible featuring a young girl being sold a bikini.

The company has been warned against sexually portraying under-18s or portraying adults as “stereotypical sexual objects” in the future, as many of the ads “feature women wearing tight and revealing clothing.” “Unrelated images” are shown.

The fast-growing tech business was reprimanded by the UK advertising watchdog after one of its ads used a model who appeared to be eight to 11 years old and was photographed with her hands on her hips, Which was found to be “quite adult for a girl”. her age”.

According to the Advertising Standards Authority, the image appeared alongside adverts for household products including a facial roller, balloon tie and jockstrap which, as they did not have labels, “appeared to be sexual objects in nature”.

Banning the advertisement, which appeared on a regional newspaper site, the ASA said the girl’s pose and the advertisements shown with her “had the effect of portraying a child in a sexual manner and was irresponsible”.

It also criticized Teemu for three advertisements, two of which were on a chess website and one on a translation site, which showed women wearing tight-fitting clothes “that accentuated the shape of their bodies” but obscured their faces. Didn’t show it completely. The outfit consisted of a jumpsuit with cut-outs that revealed parts of the model’s body, including her midriff and chest.

According to the ASA, the advertisements were shown with household objects which “could be interpreted as sexual in nature”. Facial rollers and balloon ties were “phallic” and foot massagers “could be interpreted in the same way”.

A jockstrap was “extended into the crotch, emphasizing the outline of the genitalia” while some cycling underwear had pink padding at the back and “appeared as underwear with a cut out at the bottom”. Another ad, which appeared in a puzzle app, showed photos of leopard print underwear with the back removed and a woman wearing a short black skirt and tights.

The ASA found that the advertisements were “likely to cause widespread offence” because they appeared in media where adult-themed or sexual products were “unlikely to be perceived”.

It said: “We told [Temu] To ensure that future advertisements were designed with a sense of responsibility to consumers and society, and that they did not contain serious or widespread abuse by presenting products in a sexual manner in general media or presenting individuals as stereotypical sexual objects Did not commit crimes.

“In addition, advertisements should not depict persons under the age of 18 or appear in a sexual manner and advertisements should be targeted responsibly.”

Bylines Networks, publisher of the regional newspaper site where the young girl in the bikini appeared, said it had now blocked Teemu from advertising on its site because the company was selling things it did not want to be displayed. The company said it had “strict controls in place to prevent inappropriate advertising”, but the offending ad was listed as a shopping site and was therefore allowed.

The chess site said it had contacted its advertising management partner to prevent Temu ads from being shown again on its platform because the images did not align with its values.

Teemu said the product photos complained about were all provided by third-party sellers, who had to follow their marketplace policies that prohibit pornographic, obscene or disturbing images. It said the child’s image violated its marketing policy, was removed from its Google Ads account, and will not be shown again.

Teemu said the photos of faceless adult models were not intended to sexualize women, but to give a “clear representation of how the clothes were worn” – a similar approach taken on other e-commerce platforms. It added that all models were wearing appropriate clothing and were not posed sexually and that the photographs did not focus on specific body parts of the models.

Teemu said the combination of products in an ad was not chosen by Teemu directly but by its partner Google Ads. Teemu uploads over 1 million product descriptions and images to his Google account, labeling them based on product category, price range, and sales volume. Temu selects product categories to promote and Google Ads’ algorithm selects products from that category to create display ads. Teemu said the photographs of household items were not sexual or offensive and that the items were shown in their “original state, unaltered”.

