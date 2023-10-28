Sexual abuse at Abercrombie by former CEO Jeffries

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against New Albany-based Abercrombie & Fitch and its former CEO, Michael Jeffries, alleging the retailer looked the other way while Jeffries ran a sex-trafficking ring and exploited multiple youths. Sexually harassed.

“In exchange for providing Jeffries the position of power and unfettered access to corporate funds necessary to sexually terrorize aspiring male models, Abercrombie knowingly and knowingly obtained valuables from Jeffries and his sex-trafficking operation, including “Also included was the value brought by Jeffries himself to the brand,” the lawsuit says.

The case was filed in New York City federal court by David Bradberry, who claims he was sexually assaulted multiple times by Jeffries and other men at Jeffries’ former mansions in New York City, the Hamptons, London, and France.

Bradberry, a Pennsylvania resident, is among 100 or more youths who were victims of the attacks, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that Bradberry’s relationship with Jeffries and the company dates back to 2010, where she was forced to engage in sexual acts with Jeffries and his associates in exchange for the opportunity to become an Abercrombie model.

In addition to Jeffries and Abercrombie, Jeffries partner Matthew Smith and the Columbus-based Jeffries Family Office are also defendants.

Lawsuit filed after BBC’s explosive report

The case comes just weeks after a BBC report accused Jefferies and Smith of exploiting young men for sex.

The company declined to comment on the matter on Friday, although it said it was “shocked and disappointed” after the British news agency reported. It said it was hiring a law firm to investigate.

Jeffries’ attorney, Brian Bieber, also declined to comment.

“The courtroom is where we will deal with this case,” he said Friday.

Jeffries became chairman and CEO of Abercrombie in 1992, when the small, money-losing chain previously known for selling sports equipment and clothing was part of Leslie H. Wexner’s retail empire called The Limited.

Jeffries became chairman in 1996 and Limited spun off the chain into an independent company in 1998.

Jeffries left the company in 2014.

Lawsuit provides graphic details of Jeffries’ alleged exploitation

The 128-page filing describes in graphic terms how Jeffries groomed young men for sexual abuse and alleges that Abercrombie turned a blind eye while the company benefited financially from Jeffries’ leadership.

The lawsuit states that Jeffries used modeling scouts to identify attractive young men who wanted to be Abercrombie models. The scout would require a meeting in person and if the meeting went well, the prospect would be invited to a casting at Jeffries’ home.

“These potential models, often victims of sex trafficking, were later sent to other locations, including New York, Morocco, England, and France, to be sexually exploited by Jeffries and other men under Jeffries’ control under the guise of becoming the next Abercrombie model.” The lawsuit states.

These models would be required to wear Abercrombie clothes for trips.

“The models were led to believe that being sexually assaulted by the CEO of Abercrombie and his partner at a remote private location arranged by the company was the price paid for obtaining one of the most coveted roles in the industry – the Abercrombie Model Was,” the lawsuit states.

The company, meanwhile, continued to reward Jeffries with bigger and bigger pay packages, including $71.8 million in 2008, the lawsuit says. When he retired in 2014, he left with a salary package of $25 million.

“In particular, Abercrombie benefited financially from retaining Jeffries as its cash cow CEO, who was required to have complete autonomy to use any methods of brand building as part of his employment, “which included the blatant use of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation schemes.” According to the lawsuit.

[email protected]

@bizmarkwilliams

Source: www.dispatch.com