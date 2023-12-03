UEFA have since said they are investigating the incident, which was claimed by a British internet prankster.

Indistinct groaning sounds disrupted the draw ceremony for the European Championship in men’s football on Saturday and there was a competition for attention as the teams’ names were read out on stage.

This interruption, which sounded like ‘sexual’ noises, was heard clearly for several minutes in a ceremony broadcast from a concert hall in Hamburg.

A British prankster claimed credit for the stunt on social media and posted footage of himself making a cell phone call to activate a ringtone at the venue, which has excellent acoustics.

In a clip later posted on social media site Is visible inside.

It was the latest security lapse at a high-profile UEFA event.

The organization says it is investigating the incident.

Violence broke out before the final of the last European Championship at Wembley Stadium in London in July 2021. Thousands of ticketless England fans pushed through entry barriers trying to watch their team play Italy at a stadium with more than 20,000 empty seats due to crowd restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Were left empty.

At the 2022 Champions League final in Paris, poor organization and ill-conceived policing tactics at the Stade de France almost led to a “mass fatality” for Liverpool and Real Madrid fans, investigators said.

On Saturday, an uproar began after Switzerland’s name was announced and the subsequent ball to allocate the team’s place in the game program was taken out by former Spain and Manchester City player David Silva.

The next image broadcast was of the president of the Swiss Football Federation, Dominique Blanc, looking confused and looking towards the stage.

The host of the draw, UEFA competitions director Giorgio Marchetti, said the noise had died down in his remarks before the final five spots were allocated to the lower-ranked teams in the 24-nation tournament lineup. However, the sound resumed sporadically until the draw was completed.

Similar noise disrupted a BBC live broadcast of an English football game between Wolverhampton and Liverpool in January. It turned out to be a prank played using a mobile phone next to the studio.

The BBC later apologized to viewers for any offense caused, although presenter Gary Lineker said that “as vandalism goes, it was quite entertaining.”

Euro 2024 will be played in 10 German cities from June 14 next year.

