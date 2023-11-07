Sewer rates rise as private companies buy local water systems • Missouri Independent

For residents of some Pennsylvania communities, flushing the toilet has suddenly become a lot more expensive.

Rates have increased in many townships and counties as private water companies have purchased wastewater systems from local governments.

The new emphasis on privatization of sewer services comes after the passage of a state law in 2016, which allows the dollar value of water systems to include not only pipes and plants, but also market factors such as their value to the community. also includes, allowing them to be sold at a much higher price. Prices.

Community groups and municipal leaders say the law, an example of a “fair market value” law, has sparked dozens of buyout efforts as private companies have offered millions of dollars for local water systems. Pennsylvania’s municipalities have been at the forefront of the national movement, though an ongoing court case may slow the state’s momentum.

The deals provide a short-term cash boost for local governments, which may struggle to cover the costs of aging infrastructure. But critics say the public services and tax savings that governments can provide residents with quick funding do not offset the rate increases, a phenomenon known as “taxing through the tap.”

“Big Water tells municipal officials, ‘You’re going to get free money.’ “That’s a lie. That money will be paid for by ratepayers,” said Bill Ferguson, co-founder of Keep Water Affordable. The community group opposed the 2020 sale to Aqua Pennsylvania of the wastewater system in New Garden Township, a community of about 11,000 residents near the Delaware border.

According to the National Association of Water Companies, an industry group, fifteen states have enacted “fair market value” laws to boost the selling price of water systems. Most of those laws have been passed within the last decade, with Florida becoming the latest earlier this year. Public water activists say the private water industry has lobbied hard in state capitals, as well as pressured Congress to provide them with federal funding historically reserved for local governments.

Research published last year in Water Policy, the journal of the international think tank World Water Council, surveyed the 500 largest water systems in the United States and found that private ownership was the most significant factor in increasing utility bills – even from aging infrastructure. More, water supply and local regulations.

While the survey focused on drinking water systems, Marcela Gonzalez Rivas, an associate professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh and one of the study’s authors, said privatization of any system conflicts with the human right to water. .

“It’s really expensive to provide water,” he said. “If you add making a profit as part of the cost of service, it makes it really unattainable.”

New Garden Township was the first sewer sale approved by state regulators following passage of Pennsylvania’s assessment law. Ferguson’s group says the community has seen an 85% increase in bills since the acquisition.

Opponents of assessment laws say these measures have largely passed with little public awareness or controversy, in part because water companies have donated heavily to Republicans and Democrats alike. At the local level, residents are often not aware that their water system is available for sale until the deal is finalized.

“If someone else had been No. 1, maybe we would have had time [to stop it],” said David Unger, chairman of the New Garden Township Board of Supervisors, who was elected after the sale was finalized. “The fact that we were first in line – we became the lesson.”

‘fair market value’

According to the US Government Accountability Office, approximately 97% of sewer customers in the US receive their service from the public system. But private water companies, which control more than 10% of the drinking water market, are pushing to get into the wastewater business. In many states, “fair market value” laws have been an important tool in that effort.

Historically, the sale price of regulated water systems has been determined by the book value of their assets, including pipes and treatment plants. But these new state laws enable outside evaluators to include other factors, such as the system’s value to the community. Critics say this has allowed systems to be sold for many times their worth.

For local governments, higher prices under the fair market value model make selling their infrastructure attractive. And water companies also want higher sales prices: Higher acquisition payments allow companies to charge higher rates to recover those costs, thereby increasing profits, which are determined by a percentage of their investment.

“Both sellers and buyers want the highest possible price,” said Mary Grant, director of the Public Water for All campaign with Food & Water Watch, an environmental advocacy nonprofit. “Who loses? “It’s the ratepayers.”

The private water industry argues that privatization is a vital tool when cash-strapped municipalities cannot meet the maintenance needs of their aging infrastructure. He says fair market value provides financial relief to local governments through steep selling prices.

“Most of the time it’s willing sellers, willing buyers,” said Jen Kochhar, vice president of communications and marketing for the National Association of Water Companies, a trade association. “Municipalities … see that there are better alternatives through private systems and their economies of scale.”

Many public water advocates acknowledge that sales can help keep water systems running when municipalities cannot afford maintenance costs. But in Pennsylvania, he says, many of the systems being bid are in fine condition.

“I don’t think they’re targeting distressed systems at all,” said Kofi Osei, a member of Towamensin Neighbors Opposing Privatization Efforts, a local activist group. “Our system is really very well maintained, and we have recently made some significant upgrades.”

Osei’s group is fighting to sell the sewer system in Towamensin Township, a community of about 18,000 residents near Philadelphia, to American Water, the nation’s largest private water and wastewater company. Activists supported a home rule charter passed by voters this year to amend the county’s governing document to ban privatization of the system. Township supervisors are still trying to push through the sale, Osei said, while residents are suing them to stop it.

Neither American Water nor Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Chuck Wilson responded to an interview request.

‘ground Zero’

In Pennsylvania, Food & Water Watch said more than 30 water systems — primarily sewers — have been sold off since passage of the 2016 law.

About a dozen local governments are currently considering proposals, according to Jenny Shedd, senior director of government relations for the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association, which represents special purpose districts that oversee public services and want to protect local oversight. Is.

Shedd’s group estimates that a full acquisition would cost ratepayers $70 million to $85 million annually in higher water bills, and the pending sale could double that amount.

“We are seeing buyer’s remorse in many communities,” he said. “Pennsylvania has become ground zero for the commercialization of our precious public water supply.”

Since the beginning of this year, Food & Water Watch has tracked 31 water or wastewater systems across the country that have been bought by private companies or have sale offers pending. All but three are in states with fair market value laws on the books. Thirteen are in Pennsylvania.

Kochhar of the National Association of Water Companies said many of the communities that sold their systems may have faced rate increases to pay for overdue maintenance requirements. Community activists said water companies’ rate increases far exceed repair costs.

“We were told that without the sale, our rates would go up 78% to fund $12 million of infrastructure improvements,” said Pete Morozinci, co-founder of a group in New Garden Township that opposed the sale to Aqua Pennsylvania. “After the sale, our rates increased by 85% with no improvements in infrastructure.”

Requests for comment from Aqua Pennsylvania and its parent company, Essential Utilities, were directed to a spokesperson for an outside communications firm, who was unable to arrange an interview by publication time.

opposition grows

Activists in Pennsylvania say communities are beginning to see the risks of offering privatization. Municipal officials in Bucks County, Newberry Township and Williston Township rejected the purchase proposals after significant local opposition.

State Senator John Kaine, a Democrat, made his living as a plumber, but he had never heard of the sewer privatization movement until he was elected in 2020. He learned that the city of Chester, then in bankruptcy, was considering selling its water system. For $410 million.

Kane said other communities in his district have seen rate increases of up to 100% after selling their water systems, and he has joined local residents in opposing the Chester sale. He has also introduced legislation to repeal the state’s fair market value law.

“This is a junk accounting tool that games the system for private water companies to acquire infrastructure and profit from basic human needs,” he said.

Kaine’s bill is stalled in the Consumer Protection and Occupational Licensing Committee, which is chaired by Republican state Senator Patrick Stefano. Stefano has received $13,500 in campaign contributions from water companies or their executives since 2014, according to data collected by the government transparency group OpenSecrets.

Stefano did not respond to a request for comment. House Speaker Joanna McClinton, a Democrat, did not respond to a request for comment, while staff for Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, a Republican, said he was not available to connect for an interview.

OpenSecrets has tracked nearly 3,700 donations made by water companies or their affiliates to Pennsylvania candidates, totaling about $2.7 million.

Activists won a legal battle earlier this year when the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court overturned the state Public Utilities Commission’s approval of a sewer sale in East Whiteland Township. The court ruled that regulators had failed to show any public benefits of the sale.

Some activists believe the court’s decision, if upheld by the state Supreme Court, could help end privatization by forcing regulators to acknowledge its toll on ratepayers.

Stateline is part of the States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by a coalition of donors in the form of grants and 501c(3) public donations. Stateline maintains editorial independence. For questions contact editor Scott S. Contact Greenberger: [email protected], Follow Stateline on Facebook and Twitter,

