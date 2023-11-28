SeverOne announces withdrawal of proposed public offering

Petah Tikva, Israel, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – SeverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE, TASE: SVRE), a technology company specializing in transportation security solutions, today announced that it has withdrawn its previously announced proposed underwritten public offering of securities due to market conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification. The securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About severvan

SeverOne is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of OEM and aftermarket solutions and technologies to prevent and reduce the risk of vehicle crashes.

SeverOne’s initial range of products is a set of solutions that save lives by preventing car accidents caused by distraction from mobile phone use while driving. SeverOne is also developing a sensor system to detect the initial location and direction of vulnerable road users (VRUs) under all visibility conditions through their cellphone footprint.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties.

