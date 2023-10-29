Severe weather or extreme weather – what’s the difference?

View of the ‘rope’ or decay stage of a tornado as seen during ‘Sound Chase’, a joint project of NSSL and , [+] Mississippi State University in Cordele, Oklahoma May 22, 1981. (Photo by NOAA Photo Library/Getty Images) getty images

Kathleen Jamison is a scholar at the University of Pennsylvania. She is the Elizabeth Ware Packard Professor of Communication and director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center. I had the privilege of collaborating with the American Academy of Arts and Sciences on a recent initiative, their Commission on Accelerating Climate Action. While reviewing the text for one of his upcoming projects on climate change communication, I suggested he use the term “extreme weather” instead of “severe weather” in the discussion. here’s why?

By now, it is quite clear that climate change is affecting contemporary weather, especially extreme events. A 2016 National Academies report, which I co-authored, reviewed what we know about the attribution of extreme weather events to climate change. Emerging science continues to reveal the potential “DNA” of climate change in aspects of heat waves, intense rainfall, drought and tropical cyclones. Last week, Professor Jamieson and I were in Washington, DC, for the public release of the American Academy of Sciences’ climate report. He asked where I could find the reasoning for why I suggested “extreme weather” instead of “severe weather”.

A road sign reads “Extreme heat, plan your journey, carry water”, warning motorists about , [+] A heatwave is forecast on 18 and 19 July on the M11 motorway north of London until 17 July 2022. The UK Meteorological Agency issued its first “red” warning for extraordinary heat on Friday, forecasting a record high of 40 degrees Celsius next week. (Photo by Damien Meyer/AFP) (Photo by Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

My argument was based on my grounding as a physical meteorologist and former president of the American Meteorological Society. I understand that many people associate “severe weather” with a number of things including floods, hurricanes, extreme temperatures, snow storms, etc. However in my meteorological world, “severe” has a very specific meaning. The National Weather Service defines a severe hurricane as, “a storm that produces tornadoes, winds of at least 58 mph (50 knots or ~93 km/h), and/or at least 1 “Diameter hails.

If you go to their “Severe Weather Definitions” website, you will find a lot of information about tornado definitions, tornado warnings, and severe thunderstorms. The website also explains the NWS’s severe weather statements, which are defined as, “A National Weather Service product that provides follow-up information on severe weather conditions (severe storms or tornadoes) that have occurred or are currently occurring.” “It’s happening.” You may also find the NWS Storm Prediction Center Convective Outlook, also known as a severe weather outlook.

TOPSHOT – Cars in floodwaters on the FDR Highway in Manhattan, New York on September 29, 2023. Heavy , [+] Parts of New York City were underwater on Friday as overnight rain lashed the northeastern United States, partially disrupting subways and airports in the country’s financial capital. (Photo by Ed Jones/AFP) (Photo by Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Given the intent of Professor Jamieson’s paper, I felt that extreme weather or extreme event was more appropriate to capture the wide range of consequences associated with climate change. The Climate.gov website defines an extreme event as, “A time and place in which weather, climate, or environmental conditions – such as temperature, precipitation, drought, or flooding – exceed a threshold value near the upper or lower extremes.” are the limits of historical measurements.” The United Nations Environment Program website defines extreme weather as, “unexpected, unusual, unexpected severe or unseasonable weather…” In both cases, severe weather is a subset of the broader “extreme” category and ultimately I call it this. Why did you separate the types, colleague?