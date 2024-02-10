Several people were killed in air strikes on Rafah during the bombing of Syria by Israeli aircraft

All the latest developments on the Israel-Hamas war.

Deadly Israeli attack on Rafah

At least 28 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah early Saturday.

The strikes came hours after Israel’s prime minister told the military to make plans to evacuate thousands of people from southern Gaza City before a ground offensive.

Benjamin Netanyahu did not give details or a timeline, but the announcement caused widespread panic.

More than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are packed into Rafah, many after being repeatedly uprooted by Israeli evacuation orders from the area that now covers two-thirds of Gaza. It is unclear where they might run next.

News of the invasion plan capped a week of growing public friction between Netanyahu and the Biden administration. US officials have said that an attack on Rafah without a plan for the civilian population would lead to disaster.

Israel has carried out almost daily airstrikes in Rafah, even as civilians in recent weeks were told to seek refuge there to avoid ground fighting in the city of Khan Yunis in the north.

Israeli planes attack targets in Syria

The Syrian army said on Saturday that Israeli airstrikes hit several locations on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Syrian state news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military official, reported that the attacks came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

It said some were shot down by air defense forces and some of those who fell to the ground suffered “physical harm”.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties, and there was no comment from Israel.

The attacks come as tensions rise across the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Last month, three US soldiers were killed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border in a drone strike.

