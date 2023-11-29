Seven years after Elon Musk started The Boring Company, the company only has a 2.4-mile-long tunnel to show for it

If you’ve read Walter Isaacson’s 615-page biography of Elon Musk, you may have noticed that all three pages are allotted to Musk’s tunneling venture, The Boring Company.

I found it a little strange. Despite SpaceX’s size, however, The Boring Company is still one of the world’s most valuable startups – it was worth around $5.6 billion in 2022 (although a recent employee share sale puts the figure at more than $7 billion). The city of Las Vegas has handed Boring the preliminary approval needed to build a 68-mile underground public transit system — a stunning vote of confidence for a startup that has built only 2.4 miles of operational tunnel since its inception.

There has been very little in-depth reporting about the company: what happened to all the projects from California to Illinois, Texas, Florida and Maryland that failed or were dissolved, its high turnover levels, Boring’s chairman Steve Davis. How is the entire operation running, or why the city of Las Vegas placed such a big bet on Musk’s tunneling venture, while the city’s own mayor is worried about being a “guinea pig.”

In my recent feature story about the company, I took a deeper look at all this. I spoke to former Boring Company executives and employees, as well as politicians and lobbyists who worked with Musk’s tunnel company on various projects, local Las Vegas residents and engineers. I also reviewed thousands of pages of emails, lobbying records, maps, and boring contracts between Boring Company employees and local government officials.

The reality of The Boring Company is a much smaller version of the lofty vision Musk began working on in 2016. The Boring Company was to build an underground maze of tunnels with smaller stations throughout the city where people could make their journeys. Have autonomous vehicles traveling at speeds of up to 150 mph. The initial goal, according to Musk, was to build a one-mile tunnel in a week.

In seven years, Boring has completed only 2.4 miles of operational tunnels. It has put its self-driving vehicle plans on hold in favor of Tesla Driver Service, and it’s been ferrying people around Vegas at relatively light speeds of less than 40 mph. Former employees report almost constant churn of employees and executives (“Working at a boring company is like a big fire drill every day,” one former employee told me). Perhaps most importantly, the company has lost sight of the man who started it all: Musk.

One former employee summarized the company’s plight: “Elon had a good idea for The Boring Company. This has not been implemented.”

Correction, November 28, 2023: The digital version of this newsletter has been corrected to reflect that Altos, NFX, Kraft, JPMorgan, AMAX Ventures and Edenred did not participate in Candex’s Series B round Twelve Below raised $108 million in new funding , not in the Twelve Capitals.

