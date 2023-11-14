Seven reasons why you should attend Accountex Canada this week

Toronto, November 13, 2023 – Accountex Canada 2023 is just two days away but there is still time to attend one of the premier accounting and bookkeeping events of the year. After a successful launch in Canada last year, Accountex returns this year. Advance your career, learn about new technologies, build relationships and earn CPD hours at the same time.

If you’ve never heard of Accountex, this event is the leading accountancy and finance conference and expo in Europe. Over 10,000 attendees visited Accountex London in May 2023 and the event continues to build its presence in Canada. In many ways, Accountex may remind some readers of the old CGA and CMA legacy conferences, where the emphasis was on practical knowledge, networking and entertainment – ​​whether you’re a public practitioner or a management accountant.

If you haven’t signed up for Accountex Canada 2023, there’s still time to register for the event, which will take place on Wednesday and Thursday of this week (November 15-16) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Here are seven additional reasons why you should go:

1. A fantastic line-up of guest speakers.

It’s hard to know which speaker to name first, but let’s start with popular financial columnist Jamie Golombek, who will speak on burning tax issues for accountants. Next up is Randy Johnston, co-founder (with the late Alan Salmon) of K2 Enterprises on the top technology trends at CPA firms.

For practitioners, there are sessions on marketing strategies, practice management platforms, firm culture and recruiting, and more. For management accountants, there are sessions on cash flow strategies, current and emerging payroll issues, and cyber security. With over 30 sessions in total, there is something for everyone.

2. Exhibitors from A to Z.

Do you want to learn more about software platforms, career opportunities, and more? With over 75 exhibitors, Accountex Canada has you covered from A to Z – or ACCA to Zoho. We recognize a lot of the FOCAs (Friends of Canadian Accountants): Dext, Intuit, Loop, Payworks, Pluto, Wagepoint and Xero.

Learn more about the latest products and services related to analytics and reporting, cash flow, cloud technology, data management, expense management, finance and banking services, mobile apps, payroll and practices and projects.

3. Meet old friends and make new ones at networking receptions.

After a day of learning and growing your business, join your peers at a networking reception where you can relax and hang out with old and new friends. If you’re a little shy about meeting new people, read the five questions you should ask at a networking event published by CPA Canada.

4. Visit the new, interactive Cyber ​​Zone.

Whether you are an accountant in public practice or in corporate management, you are a target of cyber criminals who see you as an obstacle to their cyber crimes. Visit the new, interactive Cyber ​​Zone and learn tips, tricks and mitigations to keep your organization safe from cyber attacks. In this interactive space, you can live-test the security of your passwords, participate in games, earn gifts and rewards.

Make sure you set aside some time on the 15th to attend Why do hackers like accountants? And to participate on the 16th Increase your hacker protection, Cyber ​​Zone is included in your conference pass.

5. Exit the flash meeting zone

Flash meetings will continue on both days. Each flash meeting is 20 minutes long and will give you a glimpse of today’s hottest products, services and innovations. Improve your business performance by acquiring the latest technology. Watch software demonstrations and ask questions in person. There’s no need to pre-register – just turn up and join any flash meeting – anytime!

6. Have your corporate photo taken at a professional photo booth.

Every career-minded accounting professional needs a professional headshot, right? Visit the Career Zone for your free professional headshot at the LinkedIn Headshot Station – which is included with your conference pass. Connect with peer accounting and finance professionals and learn about the latest tools and services to hone your skills, explore new opportunities, and advance your career path for the future.

7. Pick up some freebies along the way.

In addition to a free professional photo, Accountex says it is offering a free neck and shoulder massage,

Free morning and afternoon coffee, and free popcorn. (But maybe not at the same time.) But the big draw is the Passport program – participate in the “Account-opoly” game while visiting exhibitors to earn your “stickers” and qualify to win Amazon gift cards.

Colin Ellis is a contributing editor to Canadian Accountant. Images courtesy of Accountex Canada.

Source: www.bing.com