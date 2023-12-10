Seven producers eye model Montana Cox for Made in Chelsea spinoff

By Monique Friedlander for Daily Mail Australia 23:26 09 Dec 2023, updated 23:29 09 Dec 2023

Producers of Channel Seven’s new reality series Made in Bondi are working on a raft of glamorous new cast members, reports have claimed.

Based on the hugely popular reality series Made in Chelsea, Made in Bondi will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s party set who call the seaside town home.

According to The Daily Telegraph, producers are hoping to secure model Montana Cox and Jodi Anasta’s former suitcase entrepreneur Aidan Walsh for season one.

Sir is also reportedly on the wish list of the producers. Label fashion designer Sophie Coot, Body by Burner Pilates founder Bernadette Fahey, and Bondi socialite couple Andy El-Beh and Harriet Williams.

Unfortunately, an insider claims that producers may have difficulty luring potential cast members.

‘Most of these people don’t really see the benefit of acting in the show,’ he told The Daily Telegraph.

‘They already have the money and the notoriety, and they saw how much of a flop (the Netflix series) Byron Bass was, so they’re hesitant.

Byron Bays follows a group of Byron Bay-based artists, influencers and entrepreneurs as they navigate life in the modern coastal town.

The series caused considerable controversy, with furious locals protesting the production of the show for the last time.

Netflix was also forced to hold ‘crisis talks with stakeholders’ amid the growing protests.

The show received poor reviews, earning an audience score of only 33% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Seven has joined forces with Channel 4 to commission Made in Bondi.

‘Set against the backdrop of some of Australia’s most affluent and beautiful suburbs – and with an amazing cast of Sydney locals – Made in Bondi will be an addictive, glamorous and wild ride that will keep viewers engaged from the first minute,’ Seven Programming executive Angus Ross said.

