Seven Principles of AG (ETR:T3T1) fundamentals look pretty strong: Could the market be wrong about the stock?

Seven Principles (ETR:T3T1) has had a tough three months with its share price down 32%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which looks quite promising in this case. Specifically, we’ll focus on the Seven Principles of ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor considered by a shareholder as it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simple terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder’s equity.

How do you calculate return on equity?

Return on equity can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for the seven principles is:

9.3% = €435k ÷ €4.7m (based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

‘Return’ is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholders’ investment, the company makes a profit of €0.09.

What is the relationship between ROE and earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or “retain”, we are then able to evaluate the company’s ability to generate profits in the future. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that do not necessarily possess these characteristics.

Seven principles of earnings growth and 9.3% ROE

To start with, Seven Principles appears to have a respectable ROE. And when compared with the industry, we found that the average industry ROE is similar to 11%. This certainly adds some context to Seven Principles’ extraordinary 46% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there may be other factors behind this increase. For example, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Seven Principles’ net income growth with the industry and we were pleased to see that the company’s growth figure is higher than the industry, which has a growth rate of 17% over the same 5-year period.

past earnings growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when evaluating a stock. Investors next need to determine whether expected earnings growth, or the lack thereof, is already baked into the stock price. Doing this will help them establish whether the future of the stock is promising or ominous. If you’re wondering about Seven Principles’s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio compared to its industry.

Are the seven principles reinvesting their profits efficiently?

Seven Principles does not pay any dividends to its shareholders, meaning the company is reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what is driving the high earnings growth numbers discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we think Seven Principles has performed quite well. In particular, we like that the company is reinvesting a large portion of its profits at a high rate of return. Undoubtedly, this has helped the company see a substantial increase in its income. If the company continues to grow its earnings like this, it could have a positive impact on its share price, given how earnings per share affect long-term share prices. Don’t forget that share price results also depend on the potential risks the company may face. Therefore it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risk dashboard will contain the 3 risks we have identified for the seven principles.

